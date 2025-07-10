Nothing short of magic on cloth: Smriti Irani on Gaurang Shah’s weaves for Tulsi

With the much-awaited return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the screen welcomes back not just a beloved show, but a woman whose character became a cultural cornerstone, Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani.

In celebration of this iconic return, designer Gaurang Shah brings forth a textile tribute that goes beyond fashion. Known for his mastery of Jamdani and India’s handwoven traditions, Shah has created a capsule that reflects the strength, grace, and rootedness of the character and the actor who shaped her.

“Gaurang Shah has not just designed sarees, he has woven stories, traditions, and modernity into every thread. For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, his work brought alive the soul of Indian craft through the artistry of our weavers. A timeless confluence of heritage and contemporary thought, his creations are nothing short of magic on cloth.” Says Smriti Irani, politician and a celebrated actor.

Drawing from craft traditions across India, the collection for Tulsi features feather-light Kanjeevarams in chiffon, vibrant silk Bandhanis hand-dyed in symbolic hues, and rare Jamdani weaves where every motif carries meaning. Each piece is carefully imagined to mirror Tulsi’s journey, layered, enduring, quietly powerful. Among the most striking are double Ikkats, meticulously woven through a painstaking technique that demands precision and patience, qualities that echo in both Tulsi’s character and Smriti Irani’s real-life journey.

“It has been a true delight to weave for Smriti Irani, a woman who, through Tulsi, became a symbol of strength, grace, and icon for countless Indian women. “Tulsi represents every woman who holds on to her values while moving with the times. I wanted to create something that honoured that quiet strength. These weaves aren’t just clothes, they carry stories, just like she does,” says Gaurang Shah.

For the much-celebrated promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0,’ Gaurang Shah wove an ethereal chiffon Kanjeevaram for Smriti Irani, a drape that mirrored Tulsi’s grace and quiet strength, woven not just in silk, but in memory. Each Jamdani thread we wove for her carried not just artistry, but the essence of tradition, just like Tulsi carried the spirit of every Indian home.”

Gaurang added “We’re continuing to weave for what’s ahead, each piece taking shape as the story does.”

With the new chapter unfolding, and Gaurang Shah’s weaves adorning Tulsi once again, this isn’t just a return, it’s a revival of tradition, through the fabric of storytelling.