Pamela Anderson shares her code for a healthier social media life

Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson says she has “cracked the code” for navigating social media without falling into the trap of comparison or depression. The 57-year-old star, who has been in the public eye for decades, believes the pressure to present a perfected image online is causing unnecessary stress for many.

Speaking to a magazine, Anderson explained that the secret lies in authenticity. “We’re going through a time when people are taking a lot of pictures of themselves… but they don’t really look like their social media. I actually look in the mirror like I do on social media. Then you don’t have to get so depressed,” she said, adding that even unflattering photos no longer bother her.

Anderson links her perspective shift to her decision to scale back her use of makeup, something she says wasn’t planned as a statement but has resonated with fans. “I didn’t plan on not wearing make-up as a political statement… I just did it for me. I had to get off the crazy train,” she explained.

She previously described the choice as a “social experiment,” telling Times Radio: “Beauty comes from within, and physical beauty is perishable. I’m not against makeup—I just feel like this is a chapter for me to figure out who I am.”

Her bare-faced appearance first made headlines in 2023 at Paris Fashion Week during the Vivienne Westwood show. Since then, Anderson has embraced a natural look, hoping it encourages others to feel comfortable in their own skin.

By aligning her real-life image with her online presence, Pamela Anderson is challenging the culture of digital perfection—proving that self-acceptance, not filters, might be the real beauty hack.