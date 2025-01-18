Parenting: Building stronger immunity in kids with ghee: Winter diet tips

Winter is a season when children are more prone to colds, coughs, and other seasonal illnesses. As parents, ensuring your child’s immunity stays strong is crucial. One age-old remedy that has proven effective is ghee, a powerhouse of nutrition and immunity-boosting properties. Here are some tips on incorporating ghee into your child’s winter diet to keep them healthy and strong.

1. Start the Day with a Warm Ghee-Infused Beverage

A teaspoon of ghee mixed with warm milk and a pinch of turmeric can do wonders for a child’s immunity. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties combined with the nourishing qualities of ghee help combat seasonal infections and keep the body warm during chilly mornings.

2. Enhance Their Meals with Ghee

Ghee can be easily incorporated into daily meals. Drizzle it over rice, mix it into lentils, or spread it on whole-grain rotis. Not only does it enhance flavour, but ghee also improves digestion, which is essential for nutrient absorption. A well-nourished body is better equipped to fight off illnesses.

3. Boost Brain Health with Ghee-Rich Snacks

Ghee is an excellent source of healthy fats that aid in brain development. Include snacks like ghee-roasted dry fruits or ghee-laden laddoos. These treats are not only delicious but also provide essential energy and nutrients to keep kids active during the winter months.

4. Use Ghee as a Natural Remedy for Coughs

When kids develop a persistent cough, ghee can offer relief. Mixing ghee with crushed black pepper or ginger and giving it to your child can soothe their throat and reduce coughing. This natural remedy is gentle yet effective, making it a perfect choice for children.

5. Strengthen Bones with Ghee and Calcium-Rich Foods

Winter sunlight is often limited, reducing natural Vitamin D absorption. Pair ghee with calcium-rich foods like spinach, broccoli, and dairy products to promote bone health. Ghee aids in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin D, which is vital for strong bones and immunity.

Why Ghee is a Winter Superfood for Kids

Ghee is rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K). These nutrients play a key role in boosting immunity, maintaining healthy skin, and providing the body with the warmth it needs during colder months. Unlike processed oils, ghee is a natural and wholesome fat that supports overall growth and development in children.

Tips for Choosing and Using Ghee

♦ Opt for pure, organic ghee to ensure it is free from additives.

♦ Use moderate amounts; a teaspoon or two per meal is sufficient.

♦ Avoid overheating ghee to retain its nutritional properties.

Incorporating ghee into your child’s winter diet is a simple yet effective way to build stronger immunity and support their overall health. With its nutrient-rich profile and warming qualities, ghee is a time-tested winter superfood that can help your child stay active and resilient throughout the season. By following these tips, you’ll not only nourish their bodies but also keep their immune systems robust and ready to tackle the winter chill.

(The writer is a director with Sterling Agro Industries Limited (Nova Dairy Products)