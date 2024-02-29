Parents need to maintain a calm and positive atmosphere at home during exams

We are all aware of the fact that how important the exams are for the future of our children. But this does not mean that we have the right to upset the present by being over anxious about tomorrow. And almost all of us grew up in a competitive world as far as education and marks were concerned. Unconsciously we pass this on to our progeny. When children have examinations, the house is encompassed in a tense atmosphere. More so if the child is appearing for board exams, no guests, no outings and no movies. Everything that happens in the house is centered around the inevitable exams. So, I think parents need to relax and ease the exam atmosphere at home. Some amount of stress is quite natural and children too, learn to give their best but too much of tension need to be avoided by every one more so with the parents. Don’t forget that this is 21st century and the world is just a click away with many windows open.



Parents should strive to be mentors, friends, and disciplinarians, creating a calm, positive, and distraction-free environment at home, particularly during exam periods. This may entail temporarily sacrificing television viewing to provide moral support to their children. Encouragement and motivation are crucial for boosting morale, and parents should collaborate with their children to establish a study schedule, allowing freedom in planning while ensuring regular breaks and nutritious snacks.

Clearing doubts and arranging tutoring if necessary, can aid in academic support, while maintaining communication with subject teachers can instill confidence. Stress management techniques such as meditation, yoga, and adequate sleep are essential, with professional help sought if signs of severe stress arise. Effective communication between parents and children, without pressure or comparisons, fosters a supportive atmosphere. Encouraging time management skills and providing a quiet study space are also beneficial. It’s important to refrain from discussing past exam experiences or expressing worries about the future, as this can increase stress levels. Instead, focus on positive reinforcement and avoid mentioning future expectations during exam times.

Our love for our children does not decrease with a dip in their marks. We as parents or care givers, cannot proffer love with ‘conditions apply’ tag. We are the ones responsible for the care of our beloved children. They are the tools to bring us our ‘desired returns’, they will try to do well to the best of their ability. To release the tension, allow the child to vent the emotions to peers on cellphone or meet a friend in the neighbourhood at least for some time in the day. Do not panic yourself and panic the child. If the child sits late in the night give company, being a little away, by turns. The support and consideration of every member of the family is very important.

Avoid making the child’s worth dependent on exam results. On the exam day get up early and make sure that your child gets up at a sensible time, have proper breakfast and reach the exam on time. Exams are always a stressful experience. Talk to them the ways to ease them out. Set the tone. Many children take cues from their parents. Allow the child to have the bag packed the night before. Once the child is back from the exam don’t pester for answers or cross check them at home or pass negative remarks. Your discussion does not change the answers locked in the answer sheet. Be it an examination they face or life altogether, parents should always give the children confidence and support only then can they anxiety free, cherished, nurtured and loved unconditionally, do their best. Children are the true version of everybody’s happiness.