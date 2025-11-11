Parineeti Chopra gives a glimpse of her ‘healthy meal’ post-delivery

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently embraced motherhood, seems to be enjoying her new phase to the fullest. The actress recently gave her audiences a sneak peek into her food cravings and diet through a picture on her social media account.

Parineeti shared a picture of a plate of two vada pavs (a lip-smacking snack popular in Maharashtra) along with a cup of hot piping tea. She captioned it as, “An absolutely healthy meal of vada pao and chai was had today. BYE” This is not the first time the actress has given a glimpse into her diet and food plate; earlier too, Parineeti had shared about her pregnancy cravings and her diet before delivery.

The actress, throughout her pregnancy, was seen devouring her favourite food. The mommy-to-be, back then, had shared a photo of tomato soup and cheese chilli toast, giving her fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy cravings. Talking about Parineeti’s motherhood, the actress welcomed her bundle of joy in October.

Along with her husband, Raghav Chadha, Parineeti had announced the arrival of her baby through a social media joint post. The post read, “He’s finally here, our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before. Arms full, our hearts fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything…with gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav.” As soon as the couple announced the good news, fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section of their post to congratulate the couple.

Actresses Huma Qureshi and Ananya Panday commented with heart emojis, while Kriti Sanon wrote, “Congratulations, with heart emotions.” On the professional front, the actress is currently on a sabbatical post pregnancy.

She was last seen in her 2024-released movie Amar Singh Chamkila, which has been nominated at the International Emmy Awards. Parineeti Chopra had essayed the role of female lead as Amarjot Kaur in the movie.