Pens, Power, and Passion: Celebrating Women Who Write Their Own Destiny

Navya Sahithi Samiti & Navya Nataka Samiti jointly celebrated International Women’s Day on 8th March with grandeur, recognising accomplished women across various fields. The event was presided over by Dr. Acharya Phanindra, President of Navya Sahithi Samiti, while Dr. Voleti Parvateesam, a renowned scholar, attended as the chief guest.

Dr. Parvateesam spoke about the significance of Women’s Day, drawing from historical examples. He highlighted the story of Maganti Annapurna, who supported India’s freedom movement while expressing her longing for her husband, who was abroad for higher studies. He emphasised the deep roots of womanhood and its crucial role in creation.

Acharya T. Gouri Shankar, former Registrar of Telugu University, served as the guest of honour. He elaborated on this year’s Women’s Day theme, ‘For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment’. Another guest of honour, Acharya Sharath Jyothsna Rani, Professor and Dean at HCU, spoke on the inequalities faced by modern women. She stressed that, just like literature, women’s empowerment should be a collective goal.

The event featured the felicitation of several accomplished women, including writer Dr. Muktevi Bharati, who was honoured for her literary contributions. A distinguished Telugu writer and researcher, Bharati holds dual postgraduate degrees in Telugu and History and has a Ph.D. in Chilakamarti Sahitya Seva. She has served as the Principal of Sarojini Naidu Women’s College and authored numerous works, including novels, short stories, monographs, and poetry collections. She has also been the recipient of prestigious awards like the Jashuva Vishishta Mahila Puraskaram and Gurajada Puraskaram.

Another honouree, Mrs. G. Vasundhara, Deputy Commissioner of Treasuries & Accounts, was recognised for her contributions to education and cultural development. Coming from a zamindar family, she began her career as a school teacher and played a vital role in the District Primary Education Programme (DPEP), designing initiatives to reduce absenteeism in government schools and supporting children from marginalised backgrounds. She later became a Group 1 officer and contributed significantly to the Telangana Sangeet Natak Akademi by promoting Surabhi artists and organising cultural events like the Prapancha Telugu Mahasabhalu, Godavari Pushkaralu, and Ugadi Sambharalu.

Dr. Kamisetty Godalakshmi, Dean of Sri Vamshidhar High School (Excellence in the field of Education) and Smt. Nishtala Sudhamala, Director of Nrityamala Academy of Classical Dances & Higher Learning (in the field of fine arts & culture) were honoured on this occasion. The event concluded with the literary play ‘Sarada Vijayam’ directed by Dr. Acharya Phanindra.

After the performance, Muktevi Bharati shared her joy, quoting Chilakamarti’s famous words: ‘Mudital nērvagarāni vidya kalade muddāra nērpimpagan’.

Dr. Marumamula Dattatreya Sharma congratulated the Sarada Vijayam team, while Sri Vemaraju Vijaya Kumar, President of NNS, and Acharya Phanindra were also commended for their efforts.

The evening ended with felicitation of every woman attending the event, reinforcing the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment.