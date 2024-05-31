Personalised tailored approach to metastatic breast cancer treatment

Breast cancer ranks as the most prevalent cancer among women in India, comprising over one quarter of all female cancer cases in the country. Moreover, significant delays in accessing healthcare services result in more than 60% of breast cancer diagnoses occurring at advanced stages, typically stage III or stage IV. A stage IV diagnosis typically indicates that the cancer has metastasized and spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body. Fortunately, there are now multiple treatment options available for breast cancer patients. It is crucial to consider the long-term value plan when choosing the right treatment modality, as innovative treatments are emerging.

But first, let’s understand what does it mean when your cancer has metastasized?

Metastatic breast cancer (MBC), often referred to as stage 4, signifies the spread of cancer beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes, reaching organs like the lungs, liver, or brain. If you receive a diagnosis of MBC, it’s completely normal to experience anxiety and fear. However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that statistics are just numbers, and each person’s situation is unique. The available treatments are designed not only to extend survival but also to enhance the quality of life for those facing this challenging journey.

The vital role of open dialogue with your doctor in metastatic breast cancer treatment

Many people think that being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer means having only a few months to live. However, this isn’t always true. With the right treatment, some people can live for many years, even after the cancer has spread beyond the breast.

Having detailed and open conversations with your doctor about your metastatic breast cancer and the corresponding treatment options is of paramount importance. These discussions provide the foundation for understanding your specific diagnosis. This will help you ask the right questions and subsequently help inform your decisions regarding what treatment plan works for you. It is essential for patients to stay informed about the ever-evolving landscape of treatment options.

Developing a personalized treatment plan in counsel with your healthcare team requires considering several key factors. These include the stage of your cancer, the risk of it coming back, and how different treatments might impact your overall well-being. While chemotherapy remains an important option, there are now more advanced therapies available that show encouraging results. When considering these options, patients must carefully evaluate the pros and cons of each with their doctor, enabling individuals to make well-informed choices about their diagnosis and treatment path.

The metastatic breast cancer treatment landscape

Dr. Krishna Mohan, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, “In my experience, most of my patients who have only heard of chemotherapy as their only recourse upon receiving a cancer diagnosis. However, advancements in medical science have introduced a range of advanced therapies for breast cancer treatment. These therapies, often complementing endocrine treatments, are not only reserved for later stages but can also be integrated into earlier treatment plans. Especially in cases of metastatic cancer, these therapies hold the potential to significantly enhance the quality of life for breast cancer patients. Appropriate treatment decisions can be made after discussions with the treating doctors on the available treatment options and quality of life”.

Patients with metastatic breast cancer could undergo a variety of medical and surgical treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, endocrine therapy, and advanced adjuvant therapies. When selecting a treatment option, it’s crucial to consider its impact on daily life. Conventional treatments while effective in controlling cancer, may impact a person’s quality of life due to common side effects such as nausea, infections, hair loss, fatigue, and the potential for recurrence. On the other hand, advanced therapy options are gaining popularity as they may yield better outcomes with fewer side effects. These therapies work by inhibiting the replication of cancer cells, thereby reducing the risk of recurrence while mitigating the adverse side effects.

A metastatic breast cancer diagnosis can take an emotional toll, but individuals should remember they are not alone in this journey. With knowledge, access to advanced treatments, and open communication with healthcare providers, patients can navigate their metastatic breast cancer journey with confidence, hope, and improved quality of life.