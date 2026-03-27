Priyanka Chopra is on ‘another adventure’ in Amritsar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is embracing “another adventure” as she travels to Amritsar during her current visit to India.

The actress shared a glimpse of her journey on Instagram Stories, posting a digital flight map showing her trip from New Delhi to Amritsar, with the caption, “Chalo! Another adventure,” while keeping the purpose of her visit under wraps.

On the professional front, Priyanka is preparing for her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema with the upcoming film ‘Varanasi’, directed by S. S. Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The big-budget project is expected to release in 2027.

Recently, she also shared moments from her personal life, posting a video with her husband Nick Jonas, showing the couple enjoying a relaxed drive together. She captioned it, “Mommy daddy days are my favourite @nickjonas.”

Priyanka was last seen in the film ‘The Bluff’. The couple, who first met in 2017, tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace, blending both Christian and Hindu traditions. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy.