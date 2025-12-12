Priyanka Chopra shares her go-to skincare hack for long-haul flights

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse into her travel routine on Thursday, sharing a candid moment from her long-haul flight. The global star revealed a simple yet essential skincare tip for travellers — stay hydrated in every possible way.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress posted a photo of herself applying a sheet mask mid-flight, looking straight into the camera. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Only way for your skin to survive long haul flights. Hydrate in every way possible. Ok now… g’night!” The post offered fans a peek into her go-to skincare ritual during long journeys.

Priyanka, who recently returned from Mumbai, also shared highlights from her lightning-fast trip. A video carousel featured her getting ready for a show, visiting Kapil Sharma in his vanity van, posing for paparazzi, and interacting with fans before heading out. In the clip, she joked about not wanting to leave and how long the flight back to New York would feel. She captioned it, “Mumbai always raises the bar. I raise it right back. Jald phir mulaqat hogi… See you in 2026. #whirlwind”

The actress, 43, spent less than 12 hours in Mumbai after arriving on December 10 to shoot a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 4. Before flying out, she shared a farewell selfie with the note, “Chalo wapis! Less than 12 hours this time. Phir milenge.” Her brief trip may have been short, but she made sure fans stayed updated every step of the way.