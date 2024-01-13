Rachita Chauhan’s Novel Journey Unveiled

Embrace the thrill of possibilities in career shifts! Rachita Chauhan, who transitioned from the film industry—working as an AD and acting in films like ‘Yeh Faasley’ with Anupam Kher, and Bengali films like ‘Chaplin’, ‘Bedroom and Maach Mishti’ and More-to becoming a Life Designer, is now adding Author to her dynamic portfolio. Stay tuned for her untitled novel, soon to be published by Harper Collins India. Because why settle for just one chapter when you can explore the excitement of multiple career adventures!

Rachita said, “Well, we’re rocking a working title for now. What I can guarantee is this book is your ticket to belly laughs, and fingers crossed, it might even give your overthinking brain a break. And just for the record, the hilarity unfolds in my hometown – the city of joy, Kolkata.”

Sharing about how her interest in writing developed, she tells, “Writing has been ingrained in my identity since my teenage years when I served as a cub reporter for the school supplement ‘Voices’, ‘The Statesman.’ This experience nurtured my passion, leading me to pursue writing as a career. As a novice, I ventured into Mumbai with the aspiration to write, juggling between crafting screenplays and working as an AD. A twist of fate found me stepping into auditions, discovering a hidden talent in acting. Balancing between assistant directing and writing my stories in private, the time has come for this book to meet the world. Approaching my publisher, Harper Collins India, they embraced the opportunity to share and nurture this literary creation.”

Talking about how the idea of writing the novel came up, she states, “On a road trip from Bareilly to Delhi, immersed in the scenic chaos of family travel, I found myself in a peculiarly sarcastic state of mind. With my son in the backseat and my husband at the wheel, there was this rare harmony between the mayhem in the car and the serenity outside. Being no stranger to these moments, where ideas spark, stories unfold, and poetry whispers, I knew I had to capture it. Taking it up a notch, I decided to share the story with my military husband and my six-year-old co-passenger. Surprisingly, it turned out to be a hit!”

“I was both stunned and delighted that it resonated with both age groups. When we finally reached Delhi late in the evening, as they peacefully slumbered, I couldn’t resist penning it down. Let’s just say, the story demanded to be heard, or maybe, I was just homesick for Kolkata,” Rachita added.

Speaking about the message her novel conveys, Chauhan added, “Stop judging the absurdity called life, start enjoying the hilarity. Embrace the chaos, and remember to laugh—it’s the best choice you can make!”

Shredding light on being a Life Designer and how it works, she commented, Life designing is about providing individuals with a fresh perspective on their life experiences. While some may refer to it as life coaching, I find the term life designing more fitting. My focus is not dwelling on the past; instead, I guide clients toward shaping their desired future. This involves helping them gain clarity, as we often adopt others’ desires without considering if they align with our own. Once clients envision the life they want, I step in to strategize and support them in overcoming resistance. My specialty lies in enhancing the happiness of individuals, particularly women and men aiming to create a more fulfilling home life. I also assist families, including teenagers, in navigating the complexities of life at home. Life designing is not just a coaching process; it’s a life of service. In the midst of life’s storms, where the way forward may seem obscured, my role is to illuminate possibilities.