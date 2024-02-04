Radiant Triumph: Radhika Naidu Crowned Mrs. Golden Face of Hyderabad in GFSI 2024

The Golden Face of South India 2024 completed its grand finale. The Founders of Wyndow Entertainments, Gopinath Ravi & Saravanan along with the Founder & CEO of ACTC Studio Hemanth aimed to raise awareness about skin donation for the acid attack victims through this beauty pageant.

In the hustle and bustle of the corporate world, Radhika Naidu, a dynamic professional, effortlessly wears two hats - a dedicated Team Leader at Capgemini Technology Services and a passionate participant in the world of pageantry. In a spectacular culmination of grace and elegance, Radhika emerged triumphant as she claimed the prestigious title of Mrs. Golden Face of Hyderabad at GFSI 2024.

We are honored to have in our midst the epitome of grace and charm, the chief guests for the event - dazzling model and actress Amy Jackson and radiant actress Shreya Saran who crowned the winners of GFSI 2024 in their respective categories. Adding to the glamour, the renowned director & Honorary Chairman of Wyndow Entertainments, AL Vijay and the graceful brand ambassador Parvathi Nair shared the stage with our chief guests.

A confluence of beauty, talent, and charisma, Radhika captivated the judges and the audience alike with her poise and individuality. Her journey through the pageant showcased not only her inner radiance but also her commitment to embodying the spirit of the Golden Faces of South India.

As the new Mrs. Golden Face of Hyderabad, Radhika stands as a beacon of inspiration, representing the cultural richness and diversity of the region. A heartfelt congratulations to Radhika for her outstanding achievement, and her continued success as she takes on this esteemed title.