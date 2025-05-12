Rakul Preet Singh thanks mother-in-law for raising the man ‘she gets to share her life with’

This Mother’s Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to the two most important women in her life—her mother and mother-in-law. In her post, the Thank God actress expressed her immense love and gratitude for both, reflecting on the pivotal roles they have played in shaping who she is today.

Rakul began her tribute by honoring her own mother, describing her as her “first home” and “biggest support.” She highlighted the strength, patience, and sacrifices her mother made for her, and how these qualities continue to guRakul Preet Singh, Mother’s Day, Instagram Tribute, Celebrity Family, Mother & Mother-in-Law, Gratitude and Loveide and inspire her every day. Rakul’s words painted a picture of a bond built on unwavering love and respect, with her mother being a pillar of strength throughout her life.

Equally heartfelt was Rakul’s tribute to her mother-in-law, whom she thanked for raising the man she now shares her life with. The actress acknowledged her mother-in-law’s warmth and kindness, sharing how she welcomed Rakul into the family with open arms. Expressing how fortunate she felt to have two incredible mothers, Rakul described the love she shares with both women as irreplaceable.

Rakul’s touching caption read: “Happy Mother’s Day to two incredible women. To my mom—thank you for being my first home, my biggest support, and the strongest woman I know. Your love, patience, and sacrifices have shaped every part of who I am. I am endlessly grateful for you, today and always. To my mother-in-law—thank you for raising the wonderful person I get to share my life with. Your kindness, warmth, and the way you welcomed me with open arms mean more than words can say. I’m so lucky to have not just one, but two amazing moms in my life. Happy Mother’s Day—forever grateful, forever loving you both.”

The post was accompanied by a series of beautiful photos featuring Rakul with both her mother and mother-in-law, capturing the love and joy they share.

Rakul’s touching tribute resonated with fans and fellow celebrities, as many others, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boney Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, and Sonam Kapoor, took to social media to honor their own mothers on this special day.