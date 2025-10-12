Redefining wellness through holistic living

Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian and Founder of Santushti Holistic Health & Diet Insight Academy, is redefining wellness by blending science with mindfulness. Through her holistic approach, she encourages people to find peace with food, body, and mind. In this conversation, she shares her journey from calorie-counting to cultivating true Santushti—contentment and balance in health

When Chandigarh-based dietitian Lavleen Kaur founded Diet Insight in 2014, her focus was primarily on calorie-counting, diet charts, and weight management. But over time, she noticed a growing disconnect between people and their relationship with food. “Food had become a source of stress instead of nourishment,” she reflects. “People were caught in cycles of guilt and restriction. True wellness, however, goes far beyond diet—it’s about balance in every aspect of life.”

This realization led to the rebranding of her venture into Santushti Holistic Health, a name that embodies contentment and completeness. “Santushti means contentment, and that is what we want our clients to experience—a sense of peace with food, mind, and body,” says Lavleen. The new approach integrates modern nutrition with Ayurveda, yoga, and mental health counseling, offering comprehensive healing programs. From medical nutrition for conditions like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, and gut issues to Ayurvedic therapies such as Panchakarma and Abhyanga, and from yoga and mindful movement to corporate wellness and mental health counseling—Santushti addresses every dimension of well-being.For Lavleen, holistic healing means treating the person, not just the symptom. “Healing becomes sustainable when you nourish your body with real foods, move with intention, cultivate emotional resilience, and align with your inner self,” she explains. She believes that simple, consistent practices—mindful eating, meditation, breathwork, and balanced nutrition—can harmonize physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Discussing modern women’s health, Lavleen points to an alarming rise in hormonal imbalances, lifestyle diseases, stress, and gut-related disorders. “The root causes are sedentary lifestyles, processed diets, emotional overload, and the immense multitasking burden women carry,” she notes. “Women are natural caregivers, but they often neglect their own well-being until it becomes critical.”

Lavleen also emphasizes the deep connection between gut health and mental health, describing the gut as “our second brain.” She explains, “The gut microbiome produces neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine that affect mood and clarity. When your gut is happy, your mind feels lighter and calmer too.”

Beyond biology, Lavleen believes societal expectations play a crucial role in women’s health. “Unrealistic standards, constant judgments, and the unequal sharing of responsibilities all lead to chronic stress,” she says. “Until women feel supported emotionally and socially, their physical health cannot truly thrive.”

Her advice for women is simple yet powerful: move regularly, prioritize nutrients, sleep well, practice mindfulness, and simplify nutrition. “Hydrate well and focus on whole, unprocessed foods,” she adds. “Health is not about perfection—it’s about harmony and self-compassion.”

Through Santushti, Lavleen Kaur continues to inspire a shift from diet obsession to mindful living—encouraging women everywhere to find true satisfaction, not just with food, but with life itself.

