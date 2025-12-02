Rekha Jha powers ‘Arjun Bewakoof’

Rekha Jha of O Womaniya Lends Her Voice to Community-Driven Film “Arjun Bewakoof” — “If the intention is pure, I’m always ready to support,” says Rekha Jha on why she said yes to “Arjun Bewakoof.”

O Womaniya fame singer Rekha Jha is set to lend her voice to a new folk-based song for the feature film “Arjun Bewakoof,” a community-first project starring Andaman writer and actor Anand Raaj. Known for her soulful and powerful folk renditions, Rekha Jha brings her signature authenticity and emotional depth back to the spotlight.

Speaking about revisiting a folk classic, she said, “It feels absolutely wonderful. O Womaniya has given me so much love and recognition, and getting a chance to recreate a folk song again brings back that same happiness. When I first recorded Womaniya, I didn’t even know how big it would become—I was simply singing. But today, when I look back and realise how much that song has given me, revisiting a folk track for ‘Arjun Bewakoof’ feels like the return of that joy.”

She shared how the collaboration began: “I came on board because my son contacted the team of ‘Arjun Bewakoof,’ and from there the conversation started. We spoke, everything aligned, and the song happened smoothly. The first time I heard it, I genuinely liked it. It instantly felt good to me, and I had a feeling that people would enjoy it just as much. The team was warm, and meeting people like Anand ji—who speaks with so much sincerity—made the whole experience even better.”

On why she chose to support an independent film, the acclaimed folk singer added, “For me, nothing is ever ‘small.’ A film—independent or big budget—is someone’s thought, someone’s passion, and that should never be called small. Whether the budget is more or less, the intention and the effort behind it matter the most. That’s why I never look at projects like this as small. I felt good about the song, good about the team, and that was enough for me. In the end, I want to congratulate ‘Arjun Bewakoof’ and also wish the entire team, especially Anand ji, all the very best for this song.”