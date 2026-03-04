Karnataka Speaker Orders Probe After Aadhaar Cards Found on Riverbank

Mangaluru: A large number of Aadhaar cards were found abandoned along the banks of the Nethravathi river at Farangipete in Dakshina Kannada district, prompting Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U. T. Khader to seek an immediate inquiry into the incident.

According to a communication issued on March 4, local residents spotted the Aadhaar cards scattered on the riverbank in Pudu village under the Mangaluru Assembly constituency on March 3. The matter was brought to the attention of the Pudu Gram Panchayat president, who, along with villagers, collected the cards from the site.

The incident was subsequently reported to the Speaker and other concerned authorities.

Describing the development as serious, Khader has directed officials to conduct a detailed investigation to determine how such a significant number of Aadhaar cards came to be found at the location and to identify those responsible.

He has called for prompt legal action once accountability is established.

The Speaker has written to the Project Manager of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in Bengaluru, urging the agency to examine the matter and initiate necessary steps.

The discovery has raised concerns over the handling and security of identity documents, with local authorities expected to submit a preliminary report in the coming days.