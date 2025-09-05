Renee Sen thanks her mother Sushmita Sen for a beautiful life, on her birthday

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter, Renee Sen, turned a year older today.

On account of her birthday, junior Sen shared a stunning photo of herself, expressing gratitude for a beautiful life and thanking her mother. “To love and to be loved unconditionally is the best feeling in the world... On my birthday, I can’t help but feel so so grateful for this life and all that it’s teaching me,” she wrote. “One thing it’s definitely taught me is that if you have a dream, work so hard that the Universe has no other option but to turn your dreams into reality. This birthday, I hope we all have the strength and courage to turn all our dreams into reality... May we love fearlessly and live fiercely.”

Further, thanking her mother, she wrote, “To my Maa.. Thank you for this beautiful life... being your daughter is God’s best blessing! I love you the mostestestest @sushmitasen47 Thank you for the love, support and blessings, always Here’s to a magical year ahead Dugga Dugga.”

On the wee mornings of September 4, Renee’s mother and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen took to her social media account to share a set of beautiful pictures of her brave little girl and give fans a glimpse of Renee’s childhood too. “Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love!!!! God’s most precious gift, that changed my life forever!!!” she wrote.

“May you receive in abundance the love & affection you so generously shower... May all your dreams manifest for the greater good!! This is YOUR year....bring it on Shona @reneesen47 I am forever Proud of you!!! Prepare...Perform...Prevail #partytime Here’s to you my Beautiful child & the best Didi ever!!! WE LOVE YOU SHONA!!! God bless #duggadugga @alisahsen47 & Maa,” wrote Sushmita, blessing her first baby. For the uninitiated, Renee and Alisah Sen are not Sushmita’s biological daughters and are adopted, but as Sushmita always stated, they were born from her heart!