Rhythm and grace mark Udbhava national dance festival

Udbhava National Dance Festival, curated and organized by senior ‘Kuchipudi’ Guru Sudheer Rao under the banner of his dance institution Sadguru Shri Shivananda Nrithyamala, was held at Ravindra Bharathi for two consecutive days. The festival featured a dazzling lineup of young artistes from Hyderabad as well as other states. The first day began with an invocatory piece, “Sri Ganesha Charanam,” performed by Gouri Padmakumar Menon, daughter and student of Guru Geetha Padmakumar, herself a senior disciple of the legendary Vempati Chinna Satyam. This was followed by a gentle portrayal of a nayika in love with Ranganatha of Srirangam, based on an Annamacharya composition.

Students of Shankarananda Kalakshetra ‘Bharatanatyam’, Shrinidhi Ramaswamy and Srividya Sripathi, performed an Ashtapadi of Jayadeva and an Annamacharya kirtana respectively. “Pralaya Payodhi” was energetically athletic in its depiction of the ten incarnations of Vishnu, while “Alarulu Kuriyaga” offered a winsome rendering of the enchanting Goddess Alamelu Manga.

The Dhanashree Thillana, performed as a duet by Avani Chetluri and Jeshita Gnanapareddy, was exquisitely synchronized in every step. Sudheer Rao’s students were exceptional in their group presentation of Sundara Kanda, the heart of the Ramayana, in the ‘Kuchipudi’ style. Beginning with the verse “Sundare Sundaro Ramaha,” the production picturised Sugriva sending the Vanaras in search of Sita, Hanuman’s heroic exploits upon reaching Lanka, his battle with the rakshasas, and the dramatic burning of the city. The sequences were both vivid and imaginative.

Sruthi Samanvi, a twenty-year-old student, stood out for her superlative portrayal of Ravana. Her stance, poise, expressions, and masterful use of abhinaya—especially her expressive eyebrow movements, now a rare skill—were truly remarkable. Amrita Singh, a senior student of Dr. Sobha Naidu, brought together grace and vigour in a striking Thillana in Desh, the concluding piece of the evening. She enhanced the performance with intricate footwork executed on the rim of a brass plate.

The second day opened with a competently presented Pushpanjali and Narayaneeyam by Sritanaya Sanjana, a student of Guru Sailaja. Swetha Prasanna and Shivaranjani Harish presented a spectacular ‘Kuchipudi’–’Bharatanatyam’ combo titled “Yugma,” featuring a Ganapathi kriti and a Tulsidas bhajan. Their harmonious coordination and effortless fluidity made it a delightful presentation.

Sravya Subramanyam captivated the audience with an emotive rendering of the javali “Sarasamulu Aadetanduku.” She portrayed a parakiya nayika through nuanced sanchari bhavas, effectively conveying the young woman’s inner conflict between romantic desire and the anxiety of being discovered. Sannidha Rajasagi, a student of Guru Hari Rama Murthy, impressed with her impeccable and precise nritta in the ‘Kuchipudi’ tradition. Her orange aharya added visual charm to the performance. Lalitha Pravesam, depicting the attributes of the Goddess including the Sri Chakra, was sensitively executed. The melodious Mohana Kalyani Thillana of Lalgudi was lyrical and graceful.

Venkat Deekshitulu embellished “Pahimam Brihannayike,” the Huseni Swarajathi of Swathi Thirunal praising the Divine Mother, with subtly imagined nritta. The structured and complex jathis shone brightly in the pure dance segments of this student of Guru Bala Tripura Sundari. Except where mentioned, all the dancers belonged to the ‘Kuchipudi’ style.

The event was graced by senior gurus Dr. Ananda Shankar, Dr. Alekhya Punjala, and Deepika Reddy, along with eminent BJP leader Muralidhar Rao, Director of Culture Narasimha Reddy, and former government official Papa Rao, IAS.