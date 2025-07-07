Rukhsar Rehman promises deeper conversations with ‘The Vedas Speak’

ActressRukhsar Rehman, known for her diverse roles in both film and television, is set to step into an entirely new space as the host of the upcoming spiritual chat show “The Vedas Speak”. With a career that spans thoughtful cinema and popular TV dramas, Rukhsar now brings her voice and presence to a show that seeks to explore themes far beyond the conventional format.

Revealing what drew her to the project, Rukhsar said she has long been captivated by cosmic and spiritual themes. “I’ve always been deeply intrigued by galaxies, astrology, spiritualism, mythology, and the many wonders of nature,” she explained. “There’s something incredibly captivating about the mysteries woven into the universe, which directly influence our lives.”

For Rukhsar, joining The Vedas Speak felt like more than just another professional commitment—it aligned closely with her personal curiosity and beliefs. “The countless marvels of nature never fail to fascinate me—each one a doorway into the unknown, whispering secrets of the cosmos. Hence I was more than happy to be a part of it,” she said.

Unlike typical spiritual chat shows, The Vedas Speak aims to take its audience on a more introspective journey. Rukhsar stressed that the show would go beyond surface-level spiritual discussions, offering a platform for deeper reflections and personal connections. “It’s totally different from the other chat shows we see these days,” she noted. “This is about encouraging people to connect with their inner selves.”

Rukhsar Rehman has long been admired for her quiet versatility on screen. From films like God Tussi Great Ho, Sarkar, Bheja Fry 2, and PK to more recent hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike and 83, she has brought nuance and depth to a wide range of roles. On television, she has been part of beloved series including Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Dream Girl, Baal Veer, and Mariam Khan – Reporting Live.

Her upcoming acting projects are equally promising. She will soon be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, a historical drama that features a high-profile cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty, and Ali Fazal. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after seven years. Rukhsar will also appear in Uttar Da Puttar, starring opposite Anu Kapoor.

With The Vedas Speak, Rukhsar Rehman is expanding her creative journey in new and thoughtful directions—inviting audiences to not only watch, but also reflect.