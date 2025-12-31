Saiyami Kher to welcome New Year with family traditions and a long run

Saiyami Kher believes in starting the New Year close to home and surrounded by family and friends. Staying true to her tradition, the actress will begin the day with a run before easing into her familiar New Year celebrations.

Asked what her plans are for New Year’s, Saiyami told IANS: “New year’s is always back at home with my family and friends. It’s a usual ritual. My friends and I lit a bonfire, had a barbecue, set up tents and camp outside.” This year, however, the actress is adding a fitness milestone to her celebrations. Determined to end the year on a high, Saiyami revealed that she plans to run in the morning, before joining her friends and family for the customary festivities.

“This new year I want to end on a high so I’m running the 31st kms in the morning followed by the usual ritual. Food, deserts, music, board games and camping (sic),” said the actress. On the work front, the actress has wrapped up shooting for “Haiwaan” starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. Shot across picturesque locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai, the film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Akshay, and Saif after 18 years. Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are working on a project titled ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, one of the most commercially rewarding actor-director pairs of Hindi cinema.

Talking about Saiyami, she was last seen in Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, along with Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj. Jaat follows a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.