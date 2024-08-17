Sana Makbul gorges on blueberries, says ‘have your antioxidant’

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ winner and actress Sana Makbul keeps her diet in check as she gorges on blueberries to have her dose of “antioxidant”.

Sana took to her Instagram stories on Friday morning, where she shared a picture of a bowl full of blueberries, while getting her makeup done, as a handful of beauty products are seen kept next to the bowl.

She captioned it: “Have your antioxidant.”

Sana also maintains a clean diet as she is dealing with a liver disease. The actress is suffering from auto-immune disease non-alcoholic hepatitis. It was last year, when the actress opened up about her battle with hepatitis during the early stages of her career on Instagram. Sana had posted a reel talking about how she was an F3-F4 patient, but now she has reversed it to F1-F2.

The 31-year-old actress started her career in 2014 with the Telugu film “Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya.” She was then seen in the Tamil film “Rangoon,” helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

She has also worked in Hindi television shows such as “Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2” and “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?” “Vish” and “Arjun,” to name a few.

She made her debut in reality shows in 2021 with the stunt-based show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.” In 2024, she emerged as the winner of the third season of “Bigg Boss OTT,” hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Sana took home the trophy along with a whopping amount of over Rs 25 lakh as prize money. Along with her, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao and Naezy, were seen as the Top 5 contestants.

Upon winning the show, Sana said: “I would like to share this moment with Naezy because he only believed me in this journey and I legit have dum. Naezy, I want you to hold this (trophy) with me.”