‘Sarada Vijayam’ Brings Legendary Telugu Women Poets to Life on Stage

Literature and devotion merged beautifully at the recently held literary event at IIMC College, Lakdi-Ka-Pul. Jointly organized by Navya Sahiti Samiti, Yuvabharathi, and IIMC College, the event paid homage to legendary Telugu women poets through the stage presentation of 'Sarada Vijayam'.

Navya Sahiti Samiti, an esteemed literary organization founded in 1952, has played a pivotal role in promoting Telugu literature across India. With a rich history of organizing Kavi Sammelans, Avadhanams, and All India Writers’ Conferences, the Samiti once again brought the literary fraternity together for an evening of poetic excellence and cultural reverence.

A Divine Literary Journey: ‘Sarada Vijayam’

The highlight of the event was 'Sarada Vijayam', a literary play conceptualized by writer Ogeti Indira. The play envisioned a celestial gathering where great Telugu women poets—Mollā, Muddupalani, Rangajamma, Madhuravani, and others—ascend to Sathyalokam (the divine realm) to meet Goddess Saraswati.

Renowned literary figures took on these historic roles:

Srimati Gadicherla Sneha Ram Chander as Goddess Sharada

Dr. Uppalapati Kusuma Kumari as Ramabhadramba

Srimati Mankala Lakshmi Manasa as Madhuravani

Dr. G.L.K. Durga as Muddu Palani

Srimati Manchinilla Saraswati Ramasharma as Mollā

Srimati Valluri Srimani as Rangajamma

Srimati Sri Valli Phanindra as Tallapaka Timmakka

There, in the celestial realm, these esteemed poetesses engaged in Chandhobhashanam (a metered poetry discussion), showcasing their mastery over Telugu chandassu (poetic meters). The session also included Samasya Puranam, a unique literary exercise where poets creatively complete poetic challenges—a key aspect of Avadhanam, an ancient Telugu literary tradition.

The presentation concluded with a mangala harati, symbolizing the blessings of Goddess Saraswati upon the gathering.

Book Launch: 'Satha Jayanthi Sahiti Moorthulu'

Following the play, the event witnessed the release of 'Satha Jayanthi Sahiti Moorthulu', a book penned by literary critic Prof. S.V. Rama Rao. The book is a tribute to iconic literary figures and their contributions to Telugu literature.

Celebrating Telugu Poetesses Through History

The event paid tribute to the rich heritage of Telugu literary women across centuries:

Tallapaka Timmakka (15th century): The first recorded female Telugu poet, known for her Subhadra Kalyanam, a devotional epic in Dwipada style.

Atukuri Molla: A poetess from a lower caste, who fearlessly composed Molla Ramayanam despite societal opposition.

Ramabhadramba: A court poet in the Nayaka dynasty, known for her expertise in multiple languages and intricate poetry.

Madhuravani: A Sanskrit and Telugu scholar whose works like Ramayana Saaram and Kumarasambhavam showcased deep poetic finesse.

Rangajamma: A celebrated poet in the court of Vijayaraghava Nayak, whose contributions spanned Prabandha literature and Yakshagana compositions.

Muddupalani: Known for her controversial yet poetic masterpiece Radhika Santvanam, which explored themes of love and desire with bold lyricism.

Continuing a Literary Legacy

Navya Sahiti Samiti has a history of pioneering literary initiatives. From conducting India’s first All India Telugu Writers Conference in 1960 to organizing the All India Women Writers Conference in 2002, the organization has been instrumental in preserving and celebrating Telugu literary heritage.

With milestones like the 2nd All India Writers Conference (1994, Vijayawada) and the All India Women Writers Conference (2002, Hyderabad), the Samiti continues to promote Telugu literary culture across India.