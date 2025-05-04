Sharon Carmel Fernandes wins International Classic 2025

Hyderabad’s Sharon Carmel Fernandes has brought pride to India by winning the Ms International Classic 2025 title at the Indie Royal Miss & Mrs International Season 10 grand finale, held at the luxurious Garden Cliff Resort and Spa in Pattaya, Thailand.

Celebrating the theme “The Power of the Crown,” this milestone 10th season brought together over 20 accomplished women from across the globe, each representing diverse professions including law enforcement, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. Sharon emerged as a clear standout with her grace, eloquence, and inspiring journey.

“This crown is more than a title—it’s a testament to every woman who dares to step out of her comfort zone and evolve,” said Sharon, proudly representing India on the global stage.

A master corporate trainer, hospitality expert, executive ISB alumna, and award-winning behavioural coach, Sharon exemplifies today’s empowered, multifaceted woman. Her victory is not just a personal achievement but a symbol of reinvention and resilience that encourages others to embrace their full potential.

Sharon’s win at Indie Royal is a celebration of ambition, strength, and global recognition—proving once again that Indian women are making powerful strides across international platforms.