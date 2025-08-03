SheExports in Hyderabad: Empowering women entrepreneurs to scale globally

The vibrant city of Hyderabad today became the latest hub for women’s economic empowerment as Aspire For Her successfully concluded its flagship SheExports program at WeHub, Telangana’s premier innovation center. This marks the seventh successful edition of the initiative, following impactful sessions in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh collectively empowering hundreds of women entrepreneurs across India.

Presented in strategic partnership with SEED and supported by global payments leader Payoneer, whose multi-currency accounts and cross-border payment solutions empower women entrepreneurs to take their businesses beyond domestic borders, the program provided attendees with both the knowledge and the networks necessary to scale globally.

Over sixty ambitious women entrepreneurs gathered to decode what it truly takes to go global and get funded. Held under the compelling theme “Funding and Scaling Globally?”, the event brought together some of India’s most dynamic business leaders and inspiring founders to network and exchange real-world insights on acquiring international clients, crafting export-ready models, and building businesses that speak the language investors say yes to.

The highlight of the evening was a candid and insightful panel discussion featuring:

•Mansi Sheth, Partner at Abyro Capital, unpacked the nuances of securing global venture capital, especially for SaaS and AI-driven ventures.

•Zaran Bhagwagar, Founding Member & VP at Biome, who brought alive the operational levers behind scalable growth.

•Manasi Chaudhari, Partner at Numen Law Offices, clarified the legal frameworks critical to cross-border fundraising and international market entry.

Moderated by Priyanka Kamath, Founder of 100 GIGA, the panel navigated themes such as localizing SaaS models for the AI age, identifying exportable AI use cases, scaling service-led businesses, and building borderless companies from India. The conversation also dove into what it takes for an investor to say “yes,” from clarity of vision to regulatory readiness and storytelling that resonates globally.

Speaking at the event, Mansi Sheth of Abyro Capital shared, “At Abyro, we don’t just look for strong businesses, we look for founders with vision, grit, and an unshakable understanding of their market. SheExports is where those voices, especially women-led ones, don’t just speak, they lead. This isn’t just about capital. It’s about championing the future we’re all building toward.”

As India’s women entrepreneurs increasingly eye international markets, the event sent a strong message: with the right capital, counsel, and community, scaling globally is not just possible, it’s within reach.

Gaurav Shisodia, Vice President, Payoneer - India, added, “Building on the remarkable success of SheExports Season 1, where we empowered over 120 women entrepreneurs across 18 states and witnessed 17% of women leaders expanding globally, Payoneer is proud to continue supporting women-led SMBs in their global expansion journey.”

Madhura DasGupta Sinha, Founder & CEO of Aspire For Her, underscored the program’s impact: “The real measure of our impact will emerge in the coming years as we witness our participants’ businesses flourishing in international markets. With the right support and resources, women-led businesses can and will lead India’s global economic story.”

Against the sobering backdrop of India’s female workforce participation rate still under 20%, initiatives like SheExports are closing key gaps in three critical areas: global market intelligence, cross-border financial literacy, and international business networks.

Building on this momentum, Aspire For Her is expanding the SheExports program to more cities, backed by a robust post-program framework. This includes ongoing mentorship, curated international buyer-seller meets, and deep-dive workshops on global commerce strategies, all of which directly align with Aspire For Her’s mission to enable 1 million women to join India’s formal economy by 2025, and 10 million by 2030.

Payoneer (Nasdaq: PAYO), a global financial technology company empowering SMBs to transact, do business, and expand globally, and SEED, a platform supporting scalable service exports, are proud partners in this transformative journey. The evening wrapped up with vibrant networking, as women entrepreneurs exchanged ideas, forged new connections, and left inspired to take their businesses global.

Women entrepreneurs interested in future editions of SheExports can visit https://sheexports.afh.wgab.world/onboarding/1 to learn more and apply. Follow @AspireForHer on social media to stay updated on this empowering initiative.