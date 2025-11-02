Shehnaaz Gill: Don’t want to get married, but I’ll never say ‘never’

Shehnaaz Gill has shared her candid thoughts on marriage, saying she doesn’t see it as a necessity in today’s time. The actress, whose latest release is “Ikk Kudi” said that while she currently has no plans to get married, she wouldn’t completely rule out the possibility in the future.

“Ikk Kudi”, which marks Shehnaaz’s debut as a producer, showcases the journey of a girl’s struggle to find the right partner. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film released on October 31.

Asked if marriages are important in today’s time?

“Marriage is not important. If you don’t have to do it, it’s okay. People get married. It’s okay. Even though I feel that I won’t get married, I can’t say that I will never say never. Maybe, I’ll have to do it tomorrow. I have to make the right decision for myself.”

Shehnaaz, who gained the spotlight with her stint in “Bigg Boss 19” and her chemistry with late star Sidharth Shukla in the show, agrees that it is a matter of life.

“You are giving your entire life to a boy after leaving your parents’ house. You are doing everything for him, it’s a big decision… you are giving your entire life to a boy after leaving your parents’ house. It’s different. You don’t know who will be your partner. You don’t know. So, let’s see what happens.”

In Bollywood, she was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a special appearance for the song “Sajna Ve Sajna.”

The actress gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Daaka’, ‘Honsla Rakh’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and ‘Thank You for Coming’ to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- ‘Maar Kar Gayi’, ‘Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan’, ‘Je Haan Ni Karni’, ‘Putt Sardaran De’, ‘Lakh Laanhta’, ‘Viah Da Chaa’, ‘Jatt Jaan Vaarda’, ‘Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna’, ‘Jatti Hadd Sekhdi’, ‘Gunday Ik Vaar Fer’, ‘Peg Paun Wele’, ‘Gedi Route’, ‘Shona Shona’, and ‘Habit’. She also has ‘Sab First Class’ in the pipeline.