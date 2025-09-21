Shehnaaz Gill tells what ‘real attitude’ is her

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after her stint in the 13th edition of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, turned heads in a stylish monochrome look that redefined her idea of “real attitude”.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures on Instagram dressed in a black pantsuit paired with a crisp white shirt, exuding glamour, elegance and confidence.

In the caption section, Shehnaaz explained what “elegance” means to her, as she wrote: “Elegance is the real attitude.”

Shehnaaz’s latest work includes the Punjabi film, “Ikk Kudi”, produced by Shehnaaz and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. It follows the story of a woman from a family of broken hearts starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiancé’s mysterious past.

In Bollywood, she was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a special appearance for the song “Sajna Ve Sajna.”

The actress, who gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”, was loved by the audiences for her innocence, fun banter and her chemistry with late star Sidharth Shukla, who was also the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The two were fondly referred to as “SidNaaz”.

Talking about her journey, it was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Daaka’, ‘Honsla Rakh’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and ‘Thank You for Coming’ to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- ‘Maar Kar Gayi’, ‘Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan’, ‘Je Haan Ni Karni’, ‘Putt Sardaran De’, ‘Lakh Laanhta’, ‘Viah Da Chaa’, ‘Jatt Jaan Vaarda’, ‘Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna’, ‘Jatti Hadd Sekhdi’, ‘Gunday Ik Vaar Fer’, ‘Peg Paun Wele’, ‘Gedi Route’, ‘Shona Shona’, and ‘Habit’. She also has ‘Sab First Class’ in the pipeline.