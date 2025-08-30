Shilpa Shetty channels her inner ‘Chandni’ as she pays an ode to Sridevi

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty channelled her inner ‘Chandni’ as she posed in a beautiful yellow chiffon saree and called it her ode to late legendary actress Sridevi.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of herself dressed in a bright yellow chiffon saree as she got herself clicked during a photo-shoot. She used the instrumental title track of the 1989 film, starring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor, as the background score for the video.

“My Ode to my forever OG Sriji #Chandni #Chandnivibes,” Shilpa wrote as caption.

‘Chandni’, a romantic film directed by Yash Chopra, stars Sridevi in the title role of Chandni Mathur, a young effervescent woman torn between two suitors played by Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

The film also stars Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Sushma Seth, Mita Vashisht, and Manohar Singh.

After a series of failed action films, Yash Chopra decided to make a romantic musical, a film with all the hallmarks of what has come to be known as the “Yash Chopra style” – heroine-oriented, romantic and emotional with melodic music used in songs picturized in foreign locations.

The film followed the story of Chandni, whose fiance Rohit is paralysed in an accident. She is forced to relocate to Mumbai where her boss, Lalit, falls for her. However, she faces a dilemma when Rohit returns and woos her too.

On the acting front, Shilpa was last seen in ‘Sukhee’, a humorous slice-of-life tale. It told the story of Sukhee, who relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over the course of just seven days, emerging reignited, reborn, and making the hardest shift of her life.

She will next be seen in ‘KD: The Devil’, a Kannada action-drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.