Shilpa Shetty kickstarts the week with some mobility exercises

Actressand fitness icon, Shilpa Shetty, kickstarted the week by performing some mobility exercises as part of her fitness regime.

Shilpa took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of her gym session, where she was working on her mobility with some difficult floor exercises.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actress stated that high mobility on a daily basis is a major factor in improving the quality of life. It helps reduce stiffness in the body, along with enhancing flexibility and providing healthy joints.

Challenging her InstaFamily to try the regime, Shilpa mentioned in the caption, “Hip hip… no hooray...But mobility is so important for daily movement and quality of life. It helps reduce stiffness, improves flexibility and keeps the joints happy. So, if you can get through this, you are already winning! Go give it a shot, while I complete my challenge (sic).”

Shilpa often motivates other fitness junkies by dropping glimpses of her intense workout sessions on social media.

Just like her sister Shilpa, actress Shamita Shetty is also known to follow a strict fitness regime, along with a clean diet.

She also uploaded a video on her Instagram where she was seen doing some exercises to improve her flexibility.

The ‘Mohabbatein’ actress was seen bending forward with her hands locked, flaunting an impressive range of motion.

Shamita captioned the post, “Flexibility in motion. Mobility in control”, followed by red heart and evil eye emojis.

Before welcoming 2026, Shilpa decided to look back at some precious moments from 2025, which she will cherish forever.

Expressing her gratitude for all that the year gone by had to offer, Shilpa shared that she will be taking with her all the lessons she learned during the year.

Manifesting big dreams for 2026, the ‘Sukhee’ actress wrote on her IG, “A few moments that never made it to the gram...Ending the year warm, happy and grateful for all I received, achieved and learned from the highs & lows. Here’s to making every moment count and stepping into the next chapter. Manifesting big, positive dreams. See you, 2026. (sic)”