Shilpa Shetty performs supine contralateral stability drill: Strength without control is incomplete

Actress Shilpa Shetty loves to push her limits when it comes to her fitness. Even at 50, she can give any young actress a run for her money, and the primary reason for that is her strict fitness regime and healthy diet.

As part of her fitness regime, Shilpa was seen performing the Supine contralateral stability drill. Stating the benefits of the challenging routine, she pointed out that the drill puts one’s core stability and neuromuscular coordination to the test.

Stressing that “Strength without control is incomplete”, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “This supine contralateral stability drill challenges core stability, inner thigh engagement and neuromuscular coordination while maintaining pelvic control. A small block. A big demand on control. (sic).”

The Supine contralateral stability drill requires one to lie on their back with one leg bent at 90 degrees and the other leg straight, holding a foam roller between one’s lower legs.

The exercise then requires one to slowly lower their legs to each side, alternating and maintaining control through their trunk.

Yoga is also an integral part of Shilpa’s fitness routine, various glimpses of which can be found in her social media feed.

In one of her recent Insta posts, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress was seen performing the variations of Vyaghrasana.

Stating the benefits of the asana in the caption, Shilpa penned,

Benefits of this variation of Vyaghrasana:

-Improves balance and enhances coordination between the mind and body.

-Strengthens the lower back, glutes, hamstrings and core muscles.

-Supports hip mobility “.

The ‘Sukhee’ actress also advised fellow fitness enthusiasts not to perform the asana if they are experiencing back pain and/ or knee issues.

Talking about her professional commitments, Shilpa will next grace the screen with “KD: The Devil”, which has been directed by Prem.

Starring Dhruva Sarja as the lead, the project will also see Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi in crucial roles.