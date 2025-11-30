Shraddha Arya celebrates one year of being a ‘mama’ to her twins

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya celebrated one year of being a ‘mama’ to her twins with a sweet social media post.

She remembered the day when she held her whole world in her arms for the first time in a quiet hospital room.

Commemorating one year of welcoming her miracles into this world, Shraddha treated the netizens with some unseen photos from the hospital following her delivery.

Looking back at her journey as a mother, the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress wrote, “A year ago, in a quiet Hospital room, I Held my whole world for the first time.. Life changed in an instant and so did I. Happy one year of being your mama… Happy Birthday My forever Miracles (pink and blue heart emojis) !!! (sic).”

The photographs posted by Shraddha showed her in the hospital kissing one of the twins, followed by a still of her holding the little munchkin in her arms.

In another pic, the new mother was seen adoring her two bundles of joy. We could also see the ‘Tumhari Paakhi’ actress posing with her husband in some of the images.

On November 17, Shraddha celebrated 4 years of marital bliss with husband Rahul Nagal.

Taking to her Insta, Shraddha uploaded a gallery of unseen photos of some precious moments with her husband and the kids.

They were captured relaxing by the poolside, cutting the anniversary cake, along with some other snippets from the wholesome family celebration.

Wishing her husband on their anniversary, Shraddha wrote, “Love grew, times TWO… Happy 4 years to us, Hubby! (red heart emoji) #FourAtFour #FantasticFour #OurWeekend (sic).”

It must be noted that Shraddha has not yet revealed the faces of her babies.

Shraddha tied the knot with the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi on November 17, 2021. The couple announced their first pregnancy in September 2024 and welcomed twins, a girl and a boy, on November 29, 2024.