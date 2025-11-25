Six common dry skin myths to let go of

Dry skin is one of the most common skincare issues, especially during colder seasons or in areas with dry air. While there is a lot of information available, misinformation about the causes of dry skin and how to treat it continues to circulate. Understanding what truly affects the skin’s ability to retain moisture is essential for creating an effective skincare routine. Recent research in dermatological science shows that dry skin is not just a matter of hydration; it also involves maintaining balance, structure, and caring for the skin to ensure its health in the future.

Myth 1: Dry Skin Means You Don’t Drink Enough Water

Fact: Water intake is necessary and good for your overall health. However, drinking more water does not necessarily mean that your skin will become softer or hydrated. The outer layer of the skin, the stratum corneum, is more dependent on the barrier that surrounds it rather than on the hydration levels inside the body. When the barrier is broken, moisture leaks even if you are drinking a lot of water. The solution lies in using barrier-repairing products and treatments that will restore and replenish lipids as well as natural moisturizing factors, which are essential for the skin to be able to keep moisture efficiently.

Myth 2: Oily Skin Can’t Be Dry

Fact: The skin can be oily and dry simultaneously, especially when harsh cleansers and exfoliants are used, which strip away the necessary oils from the skin, and it compensates by producing more sebum while still lacking moisture. This combination usually results in the skin getting irritated and breaking out. The proper solution is to use gentle cleansers and moisturizers that will restore the skin’s lipid barrier, which will help in oil secretion and hydration, leading to balanced skin with both oil and water content.

Myth 3: Heavier Creams Always Work Better

Fact: Heavy and occlusive creams might look like a good source of nourishment to the skin. However, if the skin barrier is damaged, simply layering on thick moisturisers won’t solve the root cause of dry skin. The goal should be to rebuild the structure of the skin using barrier-repair ingredients and targeted treatment, which can be done by following a routine and using skin care regimen products containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, since they help the skin’s natural protective barrier get stronger. Eventually, a dermatologist-recommended hyaluronic acid-based skin care product like Profhilo can not only revitalize the skin but also make it more elastic from the inside, thus complementing topical care.

Myth 4: Dry Skin Is Only a Winter Problem

Fact: Although cold air definitely aggravates dryness, the world we live in is full of factors that are damaging the skin barrier not only in winter but all year round. Whether it is air pollution, sun rays, or even air-conditioned rooms, they are among the main contributors to skin barrier damage during all seasons. Even in humid environments, skin can get dehydrated if its protective layer is compromised. The greatest way to have nice and smooth skin includes regular skincare, which consists of antioxidants, SPF, and restorative ingredients, which help the skin balance throughout the year, in all seasons.

Myth 5: Exfoliation Worsens Dryness

Fact: Exfoliation, when it is performed properly, allows the skin to get rid of dead skin cells that prevent it from taking in moisturizers. The difficulty lies in over-exfoliation or using strong ingredients. Certain gentle exfoliants, like mild chemical exfoliants or enzyme-based ones, support the renewing process of skin cells and do not rob the skin of its natural moisture. When paired alternately with collagen remodeling treatments like Alma Hybrid, along with gentle exfoliating products, one can actually strengthen the skin from within and enhance hydration retention.

Myth 6: Dry Skin Is Permanent

Fact: Chronic dryness is not a permanent condition. It is a signal that there is an even bigger problem concealed beneath, and the skin needs structural support and consistent care. With the appropriate assortment of skincare and professional treatments, skin can be reconditioned to its natural ability to retain moisture and repair its barrier. The three things that can lead to improvement are: reinforcing the skin barrier, keeping the skin hydrated, and letting collagen synthesis happen. With modern dermatological treatments and smart daily habits, dryness can be reversed and replaced with lasting comfort and radiance.

Conclusion

The year 2025 brings a deeper understanding of skin health that goes beyond misconceptions and quick-fix solutions. Dryness should not be viewed merely as a surface issue; instead, it is an indication of how effectively the skin functions as a barrier and how well it can regenerate. With the right daily care and established treatments, it is possible to rebuild skin strength, restore comfort, and achieve a lasting glow of healthy skin that endures well beyond the season.

(Dr Soujanya Dhulipala, MBBS DNB DDVL, Consultant Dermatologist, ADCS CLINIC)