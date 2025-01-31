Sobhita turns into hot tigress

Newly wed actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently tied the knot with Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, set the stage on fire with her stunning appearance at Sabyasachi’s 25-year celebrations. The actress, known for her elegance and grace, turned heads with her bold, glamorous look that left everyone in awe. Sobhita looked absolutely breathtaking in a sleeveless brown-and-black animal-print long dress, exuding confidence and style. She paired her outfit with chic golden earrings and a flawless high bun, completing her look with sharp, glossy makeup. Her winged eyeliner, perfectly arched brows, and rich brown lipstick added a striking finishing touch to her ensemble.

As she twirled and danced at the event, Sobhita radiated effortless charm, with her fierce and fabulous vibe making her the center of attention.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her confident aura and magnetic presence, calling her the ultimate bombshell of the evening.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s stunning appearance at the event proved she’s a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen, continuing to captivate audiences with her bold fashion choices and undeniable grace.