Soha Ali Khan comes with wellness podcast ‘All About Her’

Actress and author Soha Ali Khan is stepping into the digital audio space with her upcoming podcast All About Her, which launched on August 22. The podcast will focus on female wellness and aims to become a one-stop guide for women navigating diverse aspects of life — from health and finance to lifestyle and emotional well-being.

In an interaction during the promotional campaign, Soha elaborated on the thought process behind the show, emphasizing her intent to make each episode meaningful and structured. Unlike free-wheeling conversations often seen in podcasts, All About Her is designed to be more focused, offering listeners practical takeaways.

“I want people to listen and walk away with something useful,” Soha explained. “In free-flowing conversations, discussions often meander and lose direction, making it difficult for listeners to extract concise points. That’s why I’ve structured this podcast. Every episode is built around a script with well-researched questions to keep the narrative streamlined.”

The actress revealed that the podcast will feature subject experts and inspiring real-life stories. One of the episodes, for instance, delves deep into oncology and cancers affecting women. “We have an oncologist joining us and a brave guest who has personally battled cancer. The episode covers various aspects such as prevention, types of cancers, the significance of different stages, and available treatments,” she said.

Highlighting the episode’s core message, Soha added, “Whenever we hear the word cancer, we tend to associate it with the worst possible outcome. But the truth is that there are many forms of curable cancers. The key lies in prevention and early detection. Regular screenings, self-examinations, and timely medical consultation can make most cancers curable. That’s the main takeaway we want our listeners to carry home.”

Beyond health, All About Her will also explore other areas central to women’s lives, including mental health, financial independence, career growth, and balancing personal aspirations with societal expectations. The podcast aims to bring together a mix of professionals, thought leaders, and women with lived experiences to create an engaging and informative dialogue.

Soha, known for her candidness and relatability, said the project is close to her heart. “As women, we oftenjuggle multiple roles and responsibilities. I wanted to create a space where important conversations about our well-being can be held openly and without stigma. The goal is not just to inform, but to empower,” she noted.

Backed by a team of researchers and supported by experts across various fields, All About Her is expected to resonate with women of all ages, offering not only insights but also tools for practical application in everyday life.

As Soha Ali Khan readies to bring her voice to the streaming space, All About Her promises to be a refreshing addition to the growing podcast ecosystem in India — one that combines structure, expertise, and empathy to address issues that matter the most to women today.