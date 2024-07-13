Sonakshi Sinha exudes boss lady vibes

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, currently busy promoting her latest spooky comedy ‘Kakuda’, took to Instagram on Friday to share pictures from a new photoshoot, exuding major boss lady vibes. The actress, who boasts 28.3 million followers, posted a series of striking photos where she is seen wearing a white shirt, a black blazer, and matching wide-legged trousers.

Sonakshi’s makeup was on point, with a matte finish, nude pink lips, winged eyeliner, thick brows, and perfectly contoured cheeks. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, and she accessorized her look with gold earrings and matching rings. Notably, Sonakshi flaunted her big diamond wedding ring, adding an extra touch of glamour to her ensemble.

The caption accompanying her post read, “You’re not the boss of me... I am,” perfectly encapsulating her confident and commanding look. Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise for her chic and powerful appearance.

Meanwhile, ‘Kakuda’, a supernatural comedy film, stars Sonakshi as Indira, alongside Riteish Deshmukh as Victor and Saqib Saleem as Sunny, with Aasif Khan in the pivotal role of Kilvish. The film takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of laughter and chills, set against the backdrop of the cursed village of Ratodi. It skillfully blends spine-tingling moments with side-splitting humor, making it a must-watch.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, ‘Kakuda’ is now streaming on ZEE5, promising a unique blend of comedy and horror that keeps audiences entertained.

On the personal front, Sonakshi married actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in a civil ceremony at her new apartment, 81 Aureate, in Bandra West, Mumbai. The couple celebrated their union with a reception at Bastian, a renowned restaurant on Linking Road, Mumbai, known for its Asian-inspired modernist cuisine. Looking ahead, Sonakshi was last seen in a special appearance in the science fiction action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Her upcoming projects include ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’, adding to her impressive

filmography.