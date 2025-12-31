Starting healthy: Nutrition choices that make a long-term difference

New Year’s resolutions often fade by February—but nutrition changes don’t have to. Lasting health comes from simple, realistic habits rather than drastic diets.

1. Focus on habits, not restriction

Try to make a habit of healthy eating and focus on physical and mental exercises rather than restricting things.

2. Build a balanced plate

Include vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats—proper hydration good sun exposure.

3. Eat for energy and health, not just weight

Add complex carbohydrates Indian millets, include seasonal fruits and vegetables.

4. Make changes that fit

Opt for home-cooked meals, smart snacking with dry nuts, boiled legumes and sprouts, veg salads.

5. Think long-term, not January-only

Encourage gradual changes that can be maintained year-round.

A healthy nutrition start isn’t about a perfect diet—it’s about small steps repeated daily, creating impact that lasts far beyond the New Year.

(The writer is a well-known dietician from Hyderabad)