Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: For me, Vande Mataram is not just music, it’s heartbeat

Actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has unveiled her latest artistic offering, an original composition inspired by the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Released on Thursday, the eve of India’s Independence Day, the track captures the timeless spirit of patriotism while weaving in a deep sense of devotion.

Speaking about the song, Suchitra said: “For me, ‘Vande Mataram’ is not just music — it is breath, it is heartbeat, it is the pulse of a billion dreams. I wanted to create something that feels like the nation’s own prayer — tender enough to soothe, powerful enough to stir.”

The phrase ‘Vande Mataram’, written in 1876 by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee as India’s national song, has inspired generations and fuelled the freedom movement.

Suchitra’s ‘Vande Mataram’ pays homage to that legacy while being a wholly new musical creation, composed and sung by her, blending the sanctity of classical Indian music with the freshness of contemporary fusion.

The music video is a visual celebration of India’s beauty and diversity from sweeping landscapes and AI-enhanced imagery to intimate human moments.

This release follows her bestselling memoir ‘Drama Queen’ making history as India’s first musical audiobook on Audible Worldwide, a vibrant theatrical journey written, narrated, and performed by her.

‘Vande Mataram’ will be available on all major music platforms from August 14, 2025, and comes to life on screen, directed by Seshu KMR.

Suchitra started her career with the TV series Chunauti while still in school. She acted in a production of Peanuts: The Musical, a musical based on the famous comic strip Peanuts.

It was in 1994, when she made her breakthrough in films with ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,’ a commercial and critically acclaimed hit, opposite Shahrukh Khan. She also starred in ‘Kilukkampetti’ opposite Malayalam star Jayaram. She pursued a music career in the mid- to late 1990s, releasing the pop albums ‘Dole Dole’, ‘Dum Tara’, ‘Aha’ and ‘Zindagi’.