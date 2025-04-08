Summer safety: Protecting kids from seasonal illnesses & keeping them healthy!

As summer arrives, kids love to spend more time outdoors, enjoying their holidays and the sunny weather. However, the season also brings an increased risk of health issues like conjunctivitis, diarrheal diseases, typhoid, and waterborne infections. Dr Suresh Kumar Panuganti, Lead Consultant-Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatrics, Yashoda Hospitals, says, “Parents must recognise the signs of these common summer illnesses to keep children healthy and active and take proactive steps to prevent them. Stay informed, stay prepared, and let your little ones enjoy a safe and happy summer!”

The Salmonella Typhi bacteria, which causes Typhoid fever, is spread by infected food and water. It presents with symptoms like rash, stomach pain, and a high temperature. The temperature can rise from 38°C to 40°C (102°F to 104°F) and last for several days. Ensuring access to safe drinking water, practicing good hygiene, such as washing your hands, and vaccinating children with the typhoid conjugate vaccine—which is advised for those older than six months—are all important ways to prevent typhoid. Oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and medicines like ceftriaxone are commonly used in treatment. To promote healing, parents should ensure their child finishes the recommended course of antibiotics and eats foods that are easy to digest, such as rice and bananas.

Summertime Diarrheal illnesses are frequently caused by bacterial or viral infections from tainted food or water. Abdominal cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration are some of the symptoms. Good hygiene, which includes frequent hand washing, handling food with care, and staying away from contaminated water sources, is the first step in prevention. Infants who are breastfed are also protected against infectious diarrhea. In order to get back lost fluids and electrolytes, treatment includes rehydrating with ORS. Children should return to a regular diet after vomiting stops but stay away from fruit juices and carbonated beverages that might exacerbate diarrhea.

Pink eye, also referred to as conjunctivitis, is a highly contagious eye illness brought on by bacterial or viral infections. Eye redness, stinging, tears, and discharge that could develop into a crust overnight are some of the symptoms. Children should be taught not to contact their eyes with unwashed hands and not to share personal belongings like pillows or towels as preventative measures. The kind of conjunctivitis determines the course of treatment; bacterial instances need doctor-prescribed antibiotic eye drops, whereas viral conjunctivitis frequently goes away on its own with supportive care like cold compresses and lubricating eye drops.

Consuming or coming into touch with contaminated water might result in waterborne infections. Symptoms of these infections may include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. Drinking boiling or purified water, not swallowing pool water while swimming, and maintaining proper cleanliness by taking a shower before getting in a pool are all preventative measures. Additionally, vaccinations against hepatitis A and typhoid can lower the risk of serious infections. In order to treat dehydration brought on by vomiting or diarrhea, hydration therapy with ORS is typically employed. Under medical supervision, antibiotics might be required in extreme situations.

Parents can encourage hydration by making sure their kids drink lots of water to prevent them from summertime health concerns. Wearing loose-fitting, light clothing encourages airflow and minimises sweat. Never leave your kid in the vehicle alone (with ignition off) in summer as it can lead to Vehicular Stroke - a form of heat illness that occurs indoors. Make sure your kid is vaccinated to prevent diseases like Varicella, Hepatitis A and Typhoid.

Sun protection is essential; when engaging in outdoor activities, use caps and sunglasses and apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. To reduce germ exposure, teach good hygiene practices like washing your hands before eating and after using the restroom. Additionally, make sure all meals are freshly prepared, and stay away from street food, which is prone to spoiling. Throughout the summer, these tactics will help keep kids safe and healthy.

Children can engage in exciting outdoor activities throughout the summer, but there are also particular health risks. Parents can make sure their kids stay healthy all summer long by being aware of common summertime ailments including typhoid fever, diarrheal illnesses, conjunctivitis, and waterborne infections—and taking proactive steps to prevent them. Protection against these illnesses is further strengthened by following vaccination schedules and seeing medical professionals on a regular basis.

Families may have a fun and safe summer together without sacrificing their health if they take the right precautions and remain careful.