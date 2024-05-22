Summer travel with kids: Tips for happy journeys

While summer brings with it the promise of sunshine, warmth, and outdoor adventures, it also presents its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to travelling with kids. The scorching heat can be relentless, posing risks of dehydration, sunburns, and heat-related illnesses if precautions aren’t taken. Moreover, crowded attractions, long queues, and heightened travel demands can test the patience of even the most seasoned travellers, let alone children who may find it harder to cope with the heat and disruptions to their routines.



However, with careful planning, foresight, and the right strategies in place, summer travel with kids can still be a rewarding and memorable experience for the whole family. It’s all about being prepared, staying vigilant, and ensuring the safety and comfort of your little ones amidst the summer’s sweltering embrace. Ankura Hospital likely offers some valuable tips for parents travelling with kids during the summer. Here are some general tips that may be helpful:

Stay Hydrated

Ensure your children drink plenty of water, especially during hot weather. Dehydration can happen quickly, so carry water bottles and encourage regular hydration breaks.

Sun Protection

Shield your kids from the sun’s harmful rays by applying sunscreen with a high SPF, dressing them in lightweight, protective clothing, and providing wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses.

Plan Rest Stops

Long journeys can be exhausting for children. Plan regular breaks to let them stretch their legs, use the restroom, and have a snack.

Pack Healthy Snacks

Avoid relying on fast food during travel. Pack nutritious snacks like fruits, nuts, and granola bars to keep hunger at bay and energy levels up.

Entertainment

Bring along books, toys, games, or devices loaded with kid-friendly apps or movies to keep them entertained during the trip.

Safety First

Ensure car seats and seat belts are properly installed and used at all times. If flying, review safety procedures with your kids and keep important documents handy.

Prepare for Motion Sickness

If your child is prone to motion sickness, pack medications or remedies recommended by your paediatrician. Avoid heavy meals before travel.

Research Medical Facilities

Before travelling, identify hospitals or medical facilities along your route or at your destination in case of emergencies.

Maintain Routine

While travel disrupts routines, try to maintain some consistency, especially with sleep schedules, to help children adjust more easily.

Bug Protection

If travelling to areas with mosquitoes or other insects, use insect repellent and clothing that covers exposed skin to prevent insect bites and potential illnesses.

Be Flexible

Traveling with kids can be unpredictable. Stay flexible and patient, and be prepared to adapt plans as needed to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety.

(The writer is a Consultant Paediatrician, Ankura Hospital for Women and Children)