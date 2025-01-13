Sunny Leone feels God is teaching her lesson in patience and humility

Actress Sunny Leone, currently in Malaysia, shared a thoughtful post on Instagram about learning patience and humility. Standing on a deck with the cloudy sky and sea in the backdrop, the actress shared a cryptic message revealing her feelings. “I think God is teaching me a lesson on patience and humility…I just wish I had gotten a warning so I could mentally prepare!!” she wrote, giving her followers a glimpse into her introspective moment.

Sunny, known for her lively presence on social media, also shared a humorous “behind-the-scenes” video of what really happens while making reels. In the video, Sunny is seen posing with her team, giving funny instructions to her teammates. “Hide this. So we don’t… Your hand, you dodo. Yeah. So we don’t see it,” she laughs, adding a lighthearted touch to the video, which she captioned, “What really happens behind making reels!! Lol.”

In other personal news, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber recently renewed their wedding vows after 13 years of marriage. The couple celebrated this milestone with an intimate ceremony in the Maldives on October 31, surrounded by their children—Nisha, Noah, and Asher.

However, Sunny’s name was also involved in an unexpected incident in Chhattisgarh. A man in Talur village used her name to fraudulently benefit from the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a state welfare scheme for married women. The fraud was uncovered on December 23, when authorities discovered that the individual had been using Sunny’s name to receive the Rs 1000 per month allocated by the scheme.