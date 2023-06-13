Swasthya Ayush and Wellness Expo 2023

Hyderabad is going to witness another major event in the city to create awareness of Health & Wellness-related businesses. Global Ayush & Wellness Expo Con 2023 brings all under a single umbrella all health-related business platform can exhibit their profiles, products, practices and practitioners to clients and customers. At Hyderabad's HITEX Exhibition Centre, this event will be organized from June 23rd - 25th, 2023. T Harish Rao Telangana State Finance, Health Minister will be the Chief Guest to this grand expo. This SWASTHYA ExpoCon is supported by Central Ayush Ministry, Central Tourism Ministry and Dept of Ayush Govt of Telangana.



Global Ayush & Wellness Expo Con 2023 details briefed by SWASTHYA organizing Team Phanisri konte (President), Dr Sathya N Dornala (Secretary General), Convenors Dr Sunitha Grace, Dr Satyadeepa, Dr Krishna Naik, Dr Kalpana, Dr Vaidehi and Shiva Prasad of Siri VR foods at the Curtain Raiser event held at Somajiguda Press Club, Hyderabad on 12 June 2023

Our main goal is to unify diversified stakeholders under one roof. This Vibrant Ayurveda, Yoga Naturopathy, Unani Siddha Sowarigpa Homeopathy Health & Wellness, Food, Nutrition, Pharma, Beauty & Tourism expo provides the scope for business industries for mutually exchange ideas and information. SWASTHYA is very actively coordinating with Ayush, Wellness Industries to make this platform fruitful.