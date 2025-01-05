The Art to Master Balancing Work and Parenting

For many families today, balancing work and parenting can be daunting, especially in light of establishing quality time between work and family. A healthy work-life balance is conducive to the emotional comfort of both parents and children, averting prevalent symptoms of anxiety and stress conducive to care. Such balance should allow parents to enjoy their jobs while being available to their families. This is precisely how routines are set for toddlers: they need uninterrupted attention during play.

Balancing Act: Why it Matters

Role of being a working parent does not create an individualistic concern but has also impacted society. The Pew Research Center states that 27% of the parents believe that working parents have stalled their career advancement. This challenge is particularly significant in mothers where 40% report that parenthood makes their career progression cumbersome compared to only 15% of fathers. This tension also builds up to bring in a feeling of inadequacy, as a startling 38% of parents believe that working hinders their effectiveness in being a good parent.

A new study revealed that 55 percent of working mothers and their children under 18 are victims of work-family conflict, leading to forgoing personal and professional development. For many children, parenting plays an important role in well-being, but there’s always that nagging decision weighing the fulfilments of work obligations against being available for significant family events.

The Ripple Effects

This imbalance affects the entire community at the family level. Their stored stress experienced while trying to thrive in both spheres leads to burnout, anxiety, and depression among working parents. Studies have reported that work- and parenting-related stress can cause severe mental health problems in parents and among their children. The pressure of being a good parent and a perfect employee easily becomes a vicious circle of guilt and self-doubt easily heightened by parenthood’s demanding nature.

Strategies to Maintain Balance at: -

Parents can use a few strategies to chart a smooth course through the choppy waters of work and family life. Among the tips to achieve that elusive balance are:

1. Achieve Realistic Expectations: No human is perfect. Strive for balance rather than perfection in both roles.

2. Prioritise and Delegate: Identify your most important tasks and delegate less critical ones. This will help focus your energy on what truly matters, both at work and at home.

3. Communicate Openly: Educate your employer about your needs and be open to flexible work arrangements. Most companies are flexible nowadays when adopting parents’ needs.

4. Utilise networks of support: Develop a good network of support of foster parents, family, and friends who can offer you the proper support at any given opportunity. This minimises pressure on you as you pursue opportunities in your career.

5. Accept Flexibility: Should it be possible, seek flexible working arrangements with greater control over one’s schedule. Work from home or flexible timings and compressed work weeks can be considered.

6. Care for Your Self. Look after your body and mind. This tends to contribute not only to your well-being but also to that of your family as well.

7. Tolerate the Imperfect: Realise that it is perfectly okay to make mistakes. Parenting is a learning experience, and it’s too stressful to be too hard on oneself.

Balancing work and parenting are crucial for both individuals and society. Harmonising these aspects enhances family well-being and professional success. While challenging, open communication and supportive work environments are key to achieving this balance. Creating family-friendly workplaces benefits everyone, improving the lives of parents and children.

(The writer is a Co-Founder and Director of Curriculum at Little Elly)