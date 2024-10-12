The impact of screen time on children’s behaviour

Are your kids spending more time glued to screens than playing outside? While digital entertainment can be fun and tempting, unhealthy screen time can lead to serious behavioural concerns in children. Know how it affects your child’s development.

There’s a significant rise in the usage of electronic devices like laptops, televisions, smartphones, iPads, and smartphones. The obsession with frequent screen time has reached unhealthy levels. In this digital age, children are spending more time in front of their screens instead of family members or friends. Various factors can contribute to this obsession in children. This can include factors like easy access to the internet or electronic devices and interactive entertainment with multiple options to choose from. Some parents think of screen time as one of the convenient ways to keep their children occupied for a certain duration especially when they have heaps of chores to complete like cooking, cleaning, and laundry. This can take a heavy toll on their physical and psychological well-being. They start to become a complete mirror of the type of content they see online. Prolonged exposure to violent video games, web series, shows, and movies can lead to negative behavioural patterns toward their parents, relatives, and friends. This may include behaviour like sudden bursts of anger and disrespect.

Behavioural Effects of Excessive Screen Time on Children

l Being aggressive: If you have noticed that your children have become more aggressive then it could be linked with the amount of time they spend on their screen. According to the studies, children who play violent and action video games start to showcase higher levels of aggression than usual. Children tend to think that being aggressive is quite common and acceptable.

l De-sensitisation to violence: Continuous exposure to violent media like video games, movies, and shows can make them insensitive toward real-life incidents or suffering. This means they might not react or show sympathy in a critical situation where someone is hurt or in danger.

l Social withdrawal: Children who spend more time on their screens may withdraw from socialising. They may prefer virtual interaction like chatting or video calls instead of face-to-face conversation. This can affect their social skill and their ability to build meaningful relationships.

l Attention span: The fast pace or short span of the videos or games can affect their attention span. This can make it difficult for them to concentrate on slow-paced tasks like reading books or doing homework. They may also affect their academic performance and scores in the school.

l Poor Sleep Quality: Excessive screen time particularly before bedtime can hurt sleeping patterns. They might find it difficult to fall asleep no matter what they do. Poor sleep can lead to dramatic mood swings making them irritated and frustrated. This can affect their ability to concentrate on one thing for a longer duration.

This is why it becomes crucial to maintain a healthy balance between screen time and real-life experiences. Parents can set some guidelines and time limits regarding the usage of electronic devices. Encourage them to go outdoors and engage in real-time physical activities with their friends. This improves their ability to socialise and make friends at school and neighbourhood. This can help stay physically active while reducing the risk of various health problems like obesity. Keep a check on what type of content your child is getting exposed to and whether is it appropriate for their age group.

(The writer is a Medical Director (NCR)- Neonatology and Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon)