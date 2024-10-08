The importance of magnesium: A key mineral for women’s health

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in numerous bodily functions. Despite its significance for overall health, magnesium is often overlooked. This vital nutrient supports various systems, including blood sugar regulation, depression management, muscle function, heart and kidney health, sleep quality, and bone strength.

For women, magnesium is particularly important during growth spurts, pregnancy, menopause, and later life. Its adequate intake can significantly impact overall well-being and help the body navigate these life stages effectively.

Magnesium vs. Calcium: Keeping Your Muscles and Nerves in Balance

One of the most important roles magnesium plays in the body is balancing out calcium. Both minerals are essential, but they have contrasting effects when it comes to muscle and nerve function. Calcium causes muscles to contract, while magnesium helps them relax. When calcium is out of balance with magnesium, muscles can become tense or cramp up, which can be painful and uncomfortable.

Magnesium is crucial for women during growth spurts, pregnancy, and menopause, when muscle cramps are common due to hormonal changes. By relaxing muscles and nerves, magnesium helps alleviate muscle pain and discomfort. Older women may also benefit from magnesium supplementation to address muscle stiffness and cramping associated with lower magnesium levels.

Benefits of Magnesium:

Better Sleep with Magnesium: Calming Your Nerves

• Sleep is essential for good health, and magnesium plays a key role in helping us get the rest we need. Many women experience trouble sleeping at different stages of life, whether it’s due to hormonal changes, stress, or simply aging. Magnesium can help by calming the nervous system and reducing tension, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

• Magnesium helps increase the activity of a neurotransmitter called GABA, which is responsible for relaxing the brain and preparing the body for sleep. If your magnesium levels are too low, your brain may stay too active, leading to sleeplessness or trouble staying asleep throughout the night.



Magnesium and Strong Bones: Building and Maintaining Bone Health

Women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis, a condition where bones become weak and brittle. Magnesium is crucial for bone health as it helps regulate calcium absorption and activates vitamin D. Without sufficient magnesium, women may be more susceptible to bone loss.

How much Magnesium is Needed:

Magnesium requirements vary based on age and gender. Children aged 1-3 need 80 mg daily, 4-8 need 130 mg, and 9-13 need 240 mg. Teenage girls require 350 mg, while women aged 19-30 need 320 mg and those over 30 need 325 mg of magnesium per day.

Including magnesium-rich foods in our daily diet is a great way to boost your intake. Wholewheat, green peas, sweet corn, potato (in moderation) spinach, quinoa, almonds, cashews, peanuts, black beans, dark chocolate, seeds, banana, papaya, avocado/butter fruit, yoghurt are some of the food products that are rich in natural magnesium content. For women who need extra support, a magnesium supplement may be helpful, but it’s always best to check with a healthcare provider before adding any new supplements to your routine.



Incorporating magnesium into your diet is a simple and effective way to support muscle function, improve sleep quality, and protect your bones, making it an essential mineral for women at every stage of life.



(The writer is a Lead Consultant - Palliative Medicine & Rehabilitation)