The Mediterranean choice for women’s health

Women are always considered as nutritional gate keepers of every family and it is imperative to change their approach towards health as they are always busy taking care of everything and everyone around them, but it is equally important to prioritize their health before it gets too late.

Lifestyle diseases are in the rise due to various changes in diet and lifestyle among women which we have observed in recent times such as smoking, late night partying or busy involved in managing family or single parenting, lack of physical activity, increased level of stress, anxiety due to multitasking lifestyle and history of hysterectomy or removal of uterus leading to an additional burden on health. Other commonly observed behaviour among most women that I have observed in most women like neglecting their health, eating leftovers, lack of sleep, not reaching out to healthcare professionals for regular check-up rather self-administer fad diets, eating junk or fast food to save time, beauty dysmorphia, stress eating or eating disorders.

There is a complete shift in lifestyle of women in recent times, as most of them reach out to unhealthy ultra processed foods hence following a healthy diet is need of the hour. Working women have less time to source healthy balanced diet. Women are prone to heart diseases during their pre, peri and post-menopausal phase as the protective hormones taper down. There is a complete shift in body composition among women during the process of aging while they tend to reduce their muscle mass & metabolism with an increase in fat mass, especially in the upper body with lack of exercise leading to higher waistline, insulin resistance, hormonal imbalance, diabetes and increasing the risk of cancer in women.

The Mediterranean diet is backed with robust evidence in preventing lifestyle related disorders and preserves women’s health:

• A Mediterranean style of eating strongly emphasizes the adequate intake of vegetables and fruits daily with whole grains as unpolished rice, millets, barley, quinoa, oats, whole wheat, lentils and beans.

• Add a handful of nuts such as walnuts, almonds, pistachio and oilseeds like chia seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds etc.

• Limit added sugars, jaggery, sugary beverages, sodium, highly processed foods, refined grains like white rice, maida, saturated fats, and processed meats.

• Consider Fruit as a common dessert instead of sweets.

• Include reduced fat dairy or plant-based milk daily to keep your bones strong.

• Moderate consumption of fish, poultry, potatoes, eggs are part of this MedDiet.

• Use good fats. Extra-virgin olive oil, rice bran oil, gingelly oil, nuts, sunflower seeds, fish and avocados are great sources of healthy fats for your daily meals. Use vegetable cooking oils in moderation but be mindful about the oils suitable for the Indian style of cooking.

• Healthy eating and regular physical activity are the main woven features of this MedDiet model which helps women to manage their weight as the diet is packed with essential nutrients, vitamins and fibre that are required to prevent the risk of lifestyle diseases.

Watch out before you follow MedDiet:

• One should be mindful about their pre-existing medical conditions.

• Medicines prescribed by your doctor may interact with foods advised here.

• Stick to locally produced food which your genes are adapted to than resorting to westernised meal pattern.

• Those with allergies or intolerances should watch out on foods that may not be suitable.

• MedDiet does not focus on portion size and not customized for Pregnant and Lactating mothers.

• MedDiet advice on moderate intake of alcohol or wine or sweets or red meat but this may not be applicable for everyone hence seek an advice from your Doctor and a Registered Dietitian to seek personalized advice.

(The author is Head of Services - Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)