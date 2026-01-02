The silent impact of long winters on kids—and how to protect them

When cold weather lingers for weeks, it affects children more than anyone else. Their bodies react more sensitively to low temperatures, their immunity drops faster, and even a mild cold breeze can trigger health issues. That’s why giving them a little extra care during long cold weather becomes extremely important.

Why Children and Elderly Need More Protection

Children, especially infants and toddlers, lose body heat much faster than adults. Their immune system is still developing, which makes them vulnerable to infections like cold, cough, flu, pneumonia and even ear infections. They may not always express their discomfort, so adults must observe signs like shivering, tiredness, irritability or cold hands and feet.

How the Body Reacts to Long-Term Cold Exposure

In children, persistent cold slows down the body’s ability to regulate temperature. Their skin surface area is proportionately larger than adults, so they lose heat almost twice as fast. When the body loses heat continuously, it diverts energy to keep essential organs warm—this means digestion slows down, appetite changes, and immunity becomes weaker. That’s why children fall sick repeatedly during long winters.

Keeping Them Warm Properly

Warm clothing plays a crucial role, but it must be done correctly. For children, dressing them in layers rather than a single heavy jacket works best. Layers trap heat better and allow you to add or remove clothes easily based on temperature. But make sure they aren’t overdressed; sweating inside warm clothes can make them fall sick faster.

Healthy Food and Warm Fluids

What they eat and drink matters as much as what they wear. During cold weather, both children and the elderly need warm, nutrient-rich food that boosts immunity. Simple items like hot soups, rasam, khichdi, dal, vegetable stews and lightly spiced herbal teas keep the body warm from the inside. Warm water throughout the day helps maintain hydration because people often drink less water during winter without realizing it. Foods rich in vitamin C—like oranges, amla, guava and lemon water—strengthen their ability to fight infections.

Cold weather alters gut bacteria. In children, this can cause bloating, sudden stomach pain, or irregular bowel habits. In the elderly, gut slowdown can lead to acidity, indigestion, or reduced appetite. Including fermented foods like curd (slightly warm), kanji, buttermilk, or homemade pickles helps restore gut balance naturally.

Staying Active Indoors

Movement is important in winter but going outside may not always be possible. Light indoor play keeps children active and warm. For elderly people, simple stretching, walking around the house, or mild yoga helps improve blood circulation and reduces stiffness.

Persistent cold is tough on children and the elderly, but with mindful care, warmth, good food, clean air and close observation, you can keep them safe, healthy and comfortable. A little extra attention during these cold days can prevent bigger health issues later, helping them stay warm and cheerful till the weather improves.

(The writer is a, consultant pediatric intensivist & pediatrician, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta)