The timeless natural secret for healthy, glowing skin

Though it is an essential ingredient in every Indian kitchen, this age-old ingredient, turmeric, has been a staple in traditional beauty regimes. Turmeric gets its skin-enhancing properties mainly from curcumin, an active component that provides glow and lustre to the skin. This easily available yellow spice is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components, which help brighten the complexion by combating redness and uneven skin tone.

One of the most well-known benefits of turmeric for the skin is its ability to calm irritation while evening out the skin tone and brightening the complexion.

From acne to stretch marks and psoriasis, turmeric is a miracle ingredient for your skin.

The pre-wedding ceremony – “Haldi”, “Tel Baan”, or “Manjha” – of applying turmeric on the bride and groom’s faces is believed to be auspicious and bestows exceptional radiance to the skin.

Turmeric-Infused Moisturiser

Add a pinch of turmeric to your regular moisturiser. It aids in the reduction of inflammation and the preservation of skin suppleness during the harsh winter months.

Turmeric Face Mask

Combine turmeric, honey, and yoghurt to make a nourishing face mask. Turmeric’s antibacterial properties aid in treating acne and blemishes, while honey and yoghurt add moisture and soothe irritated skin.

Turmeric Scalp Massage

Massage turmeric into your scalp with olive oil. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties soothe the scalp, while the oil nourishes the hair, preventing winter dryness.

Make a whipped paste of turmeric, honey, and milk to exfoliate dead skin. Apply this paste to your face, neck, hands, and other parts of the body, and you will rehydrate your skin simultaneously. Alternatively, blend a quarter teaspoon of turmeric powder into a tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel and apply that paste to your face. Wash off after 15 minutes.

A turmeric face mask will be helpful if you are facing the problem of scars and marks on your skin. Mix one teaspoon of turmeric with half a teaspoon of honey. Apply this thick paste to the affected area and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and follow it up with a mild face wash or cleanser.

Honey and turmeric together will not only heal pimple marks but also hydrate and nourish your skin. If you are facing the problem of dark circles, mix two teaspoons of turmeric powder, one tablespoon of curd, and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply the paste to the affected area and let it sit for about 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

To remove tan: Add a pinch of turmeric to yoghurt and apply daily on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Turmeric can also be mixed with aloe vera gel to soothe and moisturise the skin. In fact, it helps heal sunburn.

As a body pack: Mix besan (gram flour) with yoghurt and a pinch of turmeric into a paste. Apply it to the arms and legs three times a week. Wash it off after half an hour.

For facial hair: Apply a paste of turmeric powder and milk, and rub it on the skin with a circular motion. It is said to discourage facial hair over a period of time, but it may leave a slight yellowish colour on the skin.

To minimise stretch marks: First, apply olive oil and massage it on the areas. Then mix besan, yoghurt, and turmeric (body pack given above) and apply it to the area.

Wash it off after half an hour. Mix ground almonds with yoghurt and a pinch of turmeric to make a face and body scrub. Apply and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements. Wash off with water.