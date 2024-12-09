The White Tiger: A masterful novel and a missed opportunity on screen

It is very rare for a book to leave a lasting impact on the reader’s life, but The White Tiger did the job.

The White Tiger is a novel by Indian author Aravind Adiga. It was published in 2008 and won the 40th Man Booker Prize the same year.

It is a powerful novel that offers a unique yet real perspective on ‘modern India.’ It would be a lie if one said the picture painted by Adiga of the class struggle in India is false. The contrast of the two different Indias—one we see through the eyes of his master, Ashok, and the second through the eyes of the driver, Balram—was brilliantly portrayed. It doesn’t feel like a story; it feels like you’re seeing a reflection in the book. A reflection, not of the middle class but of the poor rural class.

A really enjoyable aspect about The White Tiger was the way it used humour to highlight the absurdities of the situation the main character, Balram, finds himself in. The witty commentary and sardonic observations made by Balram throughout the novel added depth to his character and provided a unique lens through which to view the world around him. Additionally, the book’s focus on the caste system and societal inequality provided a thought-provoking critique of modern Indian society.

The White Tiger was adapted into a movie released on January 22, 2021, on Netflix. The adaptation is widely perceived as falling short of capturing the brilliance and depth of the novel. The book had such a sharp social commentary that got lost in translation in the movie. It’s not uncommon for adaptations to fall short in capturing the nuances of the source material, and it’s unfortunate that it happened with The White Tiger.

In this novel, Balram Halwai writes a series of letters addressed to the Chinese Premier, Wen Jiabao. The narrative is structured around these letters, written over the course of seven nights. Each chapter corresponds to a letter, and this unique format helps unfold Balram’s story in an engaging and introspective way. The letters serve as a confessional medium through which he narrates his journey from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur while also delving into the social, political, and economic realities of contemporary India. Hence, a series format (seven days into seven episodes) would have allowed for a more in-depth exploration of the novel’s themes and characters.

It is always a challenge to translate the emotional power and depth of a novel onto the big screen. The movie may have captured the main themes of the novel, but it’s not surprising that it couldn’t quite replicate the impact of the book. The written word has a unique way of getting under our skin and making us feel deeply.

The power of imagination while reading can truly bring a story to life in a unique and personalised way. When a movie does not align with our own mental picture, it can feel disappointing. The rawness and the narrative style of The White Tiger contribute a lot to its impact. The writing really draws the reader into Balram’s world and allows you to experience his journey in an intimate way.

“The White Tiger” is indeed a masterpiece in its own right. It’s a book that not only entertains, but also makes us reflect on societal issues. What’s particularly interesting is how Aravind Adiga manages to balance comedy and social commentary seamlessly.