Timeless beauty benefits of milk for hair and skin

Milk, a household staple for centuries, has been lauded for its natural beauty benefits. Renowned beauty expert Shahnaz Husain emphasizes milk’s enduring role in skincare and haircare, revealing its numerous advantages for maintaining a healthy and radiant appearance.



Milk is packed with nourishing and moisturizing properties, essential for skin health. It is rich in vitamins A and D, lactic acid, proteins, enzymes, and minerals, making it a potent ingredient for treating various skin concerns. Regular consumption of milk can also enhance the skin’s radiance from within.

One of milk’s most celebrated benefits is its ability to control melanin production, leading to a fairer, glowing complexion. It is a nutrient-rich food packed with proteins, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and lactic acid, which work effectively to lighten blemishes and acne, providing a flawless skin tone. The alpha hydroxy acid in milk helps reduce blemishes and has an anti-tanning effect. Using cold milk as a facial cleanser daily can soothe and soften the skin, making it particularly suitable for normal to dry skin types.

Milk also offers relief for sunburns. The proteins in milk form a protective layer on the skin, reducing pain and redness associated with sunburn. Husain suggests various milk-based face packs for enhanced skin benefits. For instance, a mixture of two tablespoons of raw milk and one teaspoon of turmeric powder applied twice a week can lighten the skin and provide a radiant look. This combination leverages turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and brightening properties alongside milk’s moisturizing effects to reduce blemishes and dark spots.

Another effective remedy involves mixing cold raw milk with half a tablespoon of glycerine. Applied on the face and lips, this mixture keeps the skin smooth, glowing, and moisturized throughout the day. Husain also recommends a face pack made from lotus flowers soaked in warm milk and mixed with gram flour for a nourishing treatment that can be applied for 20-30 minutes.

Milk’s lactic acid content not only nourishes and moisturizes the skin but also helps delay visible signs of aging. Using raw milk, which retains more nutrients than boiled milk, is particularly beneficial for face packs. Combining gram flour, honey, and rose water with raw milk creates a rejuvenating mask that can be applied for 10 minutes to achieve smooth, radiant skin.

Beyond skincare, milk offers substantial benefits for hair. Hair, composed of the protein keratin, benefits from the protein content in milk, which adds strength and body. Milk’s fats help soften and smoothen hair, making it especially beneficial for dry or chemically treated hair. The vitamins and minerals in milk nourish the hair follicles and act as powerful antioxidants.

Applying milk to hair can enhance its health and luster. Rinsing hair with milk post-shampoo and leaving it on for five minutes before rinsing with water can add shine and body. For extremely dry hair, a mixture of milk and egg yolk applied for half an hour before shampooing provides deep nourishment. A pre-shampoo treatment with a milk powder hair pack can also be effective. Applying the pack and using a hot towel wrap helps the hair and scalp absorb the nutrients better, resulting in soft, smooth, and shiny hair.

Incorporating milk into beauty routines, offers a natural and effective way to achieve and maintain healthy skin and hair.

(The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)