Triptii Dimri’s simple ‘energy booster’ includes ‘chai-biscuit’

Actress Triptii Dimri shared a glimpse of her simple “energy booster” — a cup of hot chai paired with a handful of biscuits.

Triptii took to her Instagram Stories to post a video featuring a steaming cup of tea and some biscuits placed on a rugged worktable. She is seen dipping a biscuit into the tea and enjoying it.

For the caption, she wrote: “Energy booster nobody talks about.” The actress has kickstarted shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas. On November 23, ‘Spirit’ went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony. Reddy Vanga’s production house Bhadrakali Pictures shared pictures of the launch event on X, writing: “India’s biggest superstar #Prabhas’s ‘SPIRIT’ has been launched with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu as the special guest.”

The film has already generated huge expectations among fans and movie buffs. Along with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, it will feature Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, ‘Spirit’ will have music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The stunts will be choreographed by Supreme Sundar, while production design will be handled by Suresh Selvarajan.

It may be recalled that the makers initially considered Deepika Padukone for the female lead. However, due to disagreements over pay and working hours, the role eventually went to Triptii Dimri.

Triptii had her first lead role in the romantic drama ‘Laila Majnu’ in 2018 but gained critical acclaim for her performances in Anvita Dutt’s films ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’. She gained widespread popularity with a supporting role in the top-grossing action film ‘Animal’ and has since starred in the comedy films ‘Bad Newz’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.