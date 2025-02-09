Unmana’s Bibliomystery Explores Identity, Love

Unmana, a Mumbai-based writer, has carved a niche for themselves with stories that explore themes of gender, queerness, trauma, home, and found family. Their debut novel, 'Chikamma Tours (Pvt.) Ltd,' emerged from a serendipitous moment in a writing class in Bengaluru, where a single scene laid the foundation for an intricate bibliomys-tery.

Reflecting on the setting of the novel, Unmana shares, "It might be more accurate to say that Bengaluru chose me. During a ten-week writing course in 2017, I wrote a scene for Zac O’Yeah’s class that became the basis for the book. The conversation in that scene was infused with mentions of novels I had read set in Bengaluru, and those books had shaped my perception of the city. When I returned to Mumbai, I couldn’t transplant the story—Bengaluru had become an inseparable part of it."

What began as a short assignment soon took the shape of a murder mystery, anchored in the city's iconic bookstores. "Bengaluru’s bookstores are legendary; they were a reve-lation to me. I had grown up in Assam and had never seen something like Church Street before—so many bookstores, so many different kinds of books, and an abundance of affordable second-hand books. This is how I came to write a murder mystery with a book-obsessed heroine and a murdered bookstore owner," they say.

Nilima, the novel’s protagonist, navigates complex emotions—working alongside her ex-girlfriend’s partner, developing a new crush, and grappling with the shifting familiarity of a once-safe space. While some of Nilima’s traits mirror Unmana’s own, such as a love for books and a streak of crankiness, the character’s experiences are entirely fictional. "Every writer draws on their own emotions, even when they haven’t faced the exact cir-cumstances as their characters. Many of these experiences—falling in love, making friends, dealing with jealousy or resentment—are universal," they share.

A murder mystery, by its nature, is a fantastical construct, and Unmana acknowledges its escapist appeal. "Most of us aren’t (un)lucky enough to stumble upon a murder vic-tim. The classic murder mystery is satisfying because it offers a puzzle to solve, and by the end, order and justice are restored. In a world that often devalues queer people, I felt it important to have a queer woman as the hero—to offer the comfort of knowing that she will triumph. Within that structure, however, I wanted my characters to feel real, with their own quirks, flaws, and lives beyond the murder plot," they add.

Among the ensemble cast, certain characters left a lasting impression on the author. "Nilima, of course, is dear to me. Shwetha is the quintessential heroine—feminine and charming—while Poorna serves as Nilima’s foil but also her peer. Maniram’s longing for home, Pallav’s desire to be cool, Mehnaz’s love of libraries—all of them feel real. But two characters surprised me the most: Inspector Sharmila Lamani, for her courage and her ability to balance a demanding job with an unwavering, if partially concealed, love for Hafeeza. And Sampath, for his consistent kindness," they share.

Looking ahead, Unmana is juggling multiple projects. "I’m always working on several things at once, switching between them depending on what holds my attention.

Right now, I have a literary fiction novel, a 'Chikkamma Tours' sequel, and a fantasy novel that I sometimes think I may never finish," they say.