Urvashi Dholakia slams trolls questioning her support for stray animals after SC order

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia has strongly responded to trolls who questioned her sincerity towards animal welfare after the recent Supreme Court directive on relocating stray dogs. Known for her outspoken nature, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star took to social media to issue a heartfelt yet assertive statement, emphasizing that her compassion for animals stems from genuine love, not social media validation.

Sharing pictures of herself with dogs and cats, Urvashi wrote a powerful note expressing disappointment over online negativity. “For those questioning my genuineness and authenticity regarding the new Supreme Court order for INDIES (who the world calls strays), here it is — in your face! My family has always been loving and supportive towards Indies, be it dogs or cats, and we are absolutely proud of it. We have always appealed for adoption and will continue to do so,” she declared.

She further clarified that her activism isn’t driven by trends or publicity. “I have never followed the trend of posting things just for the sake of Instagram, nor do I ever intend to! I speak when I have to, and that’s exactly what I’m doing today,” she wrote.

Calling out critics for their hypocrisy, Urvashi urged them to engage in real action rather than online judgment. “Before questioning my thoughts, look at yourselves in the mirror and ask — what have you done for these voiceless beings? Rather than wasting your time, go and do some good deed. Adopt! Show some humanity,” she added, sharing a video from a past shoot where she appealed for compassion towards strays.

She concluded with a poignant remark: “I genuinely wish there were courts in the animal kingdom too — so that when we humans invade their homes and destroy their peace, we would be punished as severely.”

The actress’s post came amid public debate surrounding the Supreme Court’s recent order directing states and union territories to remove stray dogs from public spaces like schools and hospitals and relocate them to designated shelters after sterilization and vaccination.

While the directive aims to enhance public safety, it has sparked criticism from animal rights advocates who argue that it undermines compassion and disrupts community-based care for stray animals — a cause Urvashi continues to champion passionately.